GE Appliances Recognized as the #1 Most Reliable Appliance Brand in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Appliance Reliability & Service Study

LOUISVILLE, K.Y--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Appliances, a Haier company, is proud to share that the GE Appliances brand has been named the #1 Most Reliable for appliances in America based on the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Appliance Reliability & Service Study. GE Appliances received the highest number of awards in the study across categories, which measured the reliability of major household appliances purchased within the past one to three years, as well as the overall service experience of customers who had an in-home service technician visit coordinated by the appliance brand.

The J.D. Power study, based on more than 12,000 appliance reliability responses and 1,000 appliance service responses, found that GE Appliances’ products have fewer problems and better service scores than other brands in many important categories. GE Appliances ranked highest in reliability for several major appliances across kitchen and laundry segments and earned the top score for service experience.

“ We’re honored to be recognized as America’s most reliable appliance brand - not only by J.D. Power, but by the consumers whose trust we work hard to earn every day,” said Todd Getz, executive brand director at GE Appliances. “ The recognition underscores our commitment to delivering the quality and reliability that consumers and customers count on every day.”

GE Appliances ranked No. 1 in reliability in four kitchen appliance segments: side-by-side refrigerators, French door refrigerators, top freezer refrigerators and cooking appliances. For laundry, GE ranked no.1 in clothes dryers, as well as front-load and top-load washers.1 Additionally, GE Appliances was also recognized for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction with Dishwasher Reliability .

