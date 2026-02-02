GDC IT Solutions Appoints Jeff Sauvé as Chief Revenue Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GDC IT Solutions today announced the promotion of Jeff Sauvé to Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created executive role, Sauvé will be responsible for leading the company's revenue strategy and driving growth across all sales segments.

"Jeff is a seasoned executive whose leadership has been instrumental in shaping GDC’s strategic direction," said Dan Logan, CEO of GDC IT Solutions. "His ability to connect public and private institutions with our service delivery teams has strengthened our capacity to deliver innovative IT solutions tailored to client needs. We look forward to his continued leadership and success in driving GDC IT Solutions forward."

Sauvé joined GDC IT Solutions in 2014 following the company's acquisition of LAM Systems. Since then, he has served as a key leader, most recently as Vice President of SLED and SMB Business Development. In this capacity, he created the SLED (State, Local, and Education) business segment at GDC, successfully growing it by 350% in just over 10 years.

With over three decades of experience in hardware and service sales, specifically within the K-12 educational and SMB markets, Sauvé brings a wealth of industry knowledge to his new position. He has successfully managed a book of business generating over $65 million in annual revenue and has been instrumental in leading a sales team that identifies and cultivates business opportunities to expand GDC's footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions.

Prior to his corporate career, Sauvé demonstrated strong leadership and discipline as a professional athlete. After graduating from Clemson University in 1995, he was recruited by both the NFL and MLB, earning the opportunity to play with the Green Bay Packers, the Washington Redskins, the Boston Red Sox, and Rhein Fire of NFL Europe.

Sauvé assumes the role of Chief Revenue Officer effective immediately.

About GDC IT Solutions

GDC IT Solutions provides innovative IT solutions and services to connect public and private institutions with robust service delivery teams. The company is dedicated to helping organizations achieve their vision and mission objectives through tailored technology strategies.

