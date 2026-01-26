Gateway Fiber Celebrates New O’Fallon, MO Office

O’FALLON, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On January 22, Gateway Fiber cut the ribbon to celebrate the official opening of its new O’Fallon office at 2342 Technology Dr., O’Fallon, MO 63368, joined by city officials, chamber representatives, community partners, and members of the company’s Missouri team. The event, organized in collaboration with the O'Fallon Chamber of Commerce, featured a brief program, photos, and an open house for attendees.

“Today’s celebration marks an exciting milestone for Gateway Fiber as we continue expanding our footprint in St. Charles County,” said Chris Surdo, President & CEO of Gateway Fiber. “This new office strengthens our ability to deliver the fairer, friendlier, faster internet our customers deserve while deepening our commitment to the communities we serve.”

Guests toured the new space and met with local team members who support engineering, customer experience, installations, finance, and community engagement. The ribbon cutting included photos, brief remarks, and time for guests to learn more about Gateway Fiber’s services and the company’s mission.

“We are pleased that Gateway Fiber has chosen O’Fallon for its headquarters,” said Mayor Bill Hennessy. “We are truly grateful for their confidence in our community. Their investment will help strengthen broadband access in the great city of O’Fallon and across the Midwest, benefiting both residents and businesses for years to come.”

For Gateway Fiber, the new O’Fallon office also serves as a hub for continued growth across the region.

“This office is more than a workspace, serving also as a reminder to our customers that we are part of the community,” said John Meyer, Chief Customer Officer. “We started in Missouri and are here to stay. Cementing our local presence allows us to support our neighbors even better.”

The event coincided with Gateway Fiber’s monthly team lunch, allowing employees and visitors to celebrate together.

“Each month, we bring the whole company together to eat lunch and share time as a team,” explained Surdo. “It’s an opportunity to remind ourselves that we all work together toward our common goal and for folks to visit with team members they might not see every day.”

Are you looking for a career in fiber? Check out the Gateway Fiber career page: gatewayfiber.com/careers.

About Gateway Fiber

Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact communities through a better internet. As data requirements for residences and businesses continue to expand, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need. Gateway provides faster, more reliable internet with a simple pricing model and industry-leading customer service. In February, Gateway Fiber announced a strategic merger with E-Rate leader WANRack and its residential subsidiary, KWIKOM Communications. The merger creates a more powerful, scalable organization with enhanced growth opportunities for its employees, while expanding the combined organization’s offerings to meet the diverse internet needs of commercial, small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), and enterprise clients. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.com.

