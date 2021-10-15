Gate.io Makes Strategic Investment in ShoeFy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ShoeFy is proud to announce a strategic investment by Gate.io, the number 1 ranking IEO platform in the world and a top 10 exchange by volume with real trading volume.

The investment arm of Gate.io researches and identifies the most innovative and advanced projects to invest in as they launch. ShoeFy has the opportunity to showcase its DeFi toolset, including the debut of a new utility layer designed to generate passive income using the native shoe NFT (sNFT) in a brand new way.

Jack Li, co-founder of Chinapolka said, “ShoeFy has combined an opportunity to convert sneakerheads to crypto with their unique sNFT collection, and created a DeFi toolset for the most sophisticated crypto traders that add additional utility to the NFT. The involvement of Gate Startup shows that ShoeFy has hit the innovation nail on the head with their robust DeFi platform, and their art collection of digital sneakers.”

In a typical Startup offer, 5% of Gates’s 3,000,000 active users see the offer, as they have half a million hits daily to the website.

Gate.io has already launched 50 projects in the Startup program and the discount program for established projects which have raised in excess of $630M.

In addition to Gate.io investing in ShoeFy, numerous other VCs such as Dutch Crypto Investors (DCI), AU21 Capital, Oddiyana, Catena, DuckDao, MoonWhale, ExNetwork, NFT STARS, Basics Capital, and more are all eagerly anticipating the newest utility layer available on the Elemental sNFT collection, world premiering later this year.

“ShoeFy’s approach to bringing NFTs to a wholesome ecosystem is intriguing. They’ve managed to bring life to models previously untouched, yet ones that command a lot of respect and attention in mainstream culture. ShoeFy has the potential to become a bridge for sneakerheads across the world, enabling them to literally make their first step in NFTs.” -DuckDAO Spokesperson.

ShoeFy is closing its launch week with huge success, selling out all seven launch pads between five seconds and five minutes on the following platforms: Polka Bridge, MultiPad, MoonStarter, DuckStarter, KwikStarter, Oxbull, and TruePnL.

The complete DeFi toolset available on the ShoeFy platform allows users to generate income in five different ways. ShoeFy has included three separate utilities for the native $SHOE token, and two distinct utility layers to go on top of the sNFT.

Arta from Dutch Crypto Investors said, “We are heavily involved in DeFi that’s taking the world by storm. We invested early in ShoeFy because we see the potential for the new layers of utility for NFTs they are implementing. Having Gate Startup join their group of strategic partners and investors lends even more credibility and we can’t wait to see what’s next.”

About ShoeFy

ShoeFy is a decentralized platform combining both fungible and non-fungible tokens with five different utilities between the two token types.

