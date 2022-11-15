Gamut Appoints Keith Kazerman as President

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GamutTOTAL—Gamut, the award-winning leader in local OTT media, today announced it has appointed Keith Kazerman as President, effective November 30, 2022. Kazerman has a decades-long track record as a media executive and thought leader in advanced advertising.





Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President at TripleLift, where he led the development of their Connected TV (CTV) business, including publisher engagements and supply development, agency demand, and partnerships. Prior to that, Kazerman spent five years at Discovery, where he held the position of Executive Vice President, Digital Sales, Advanced Advertising, and Research. At Discovery, he led the strategy and execution of its advertising business across linear, VOD, OTT/CTV, and social media platforms.

During his time at Discovery, Kazerman also led the launch of Discovery Plus, setting the foundation for accelerating digital revenue growth across the direct-to-consumer (DTC) product offering; and developed Discovery Engage, which enabled targeting, optimization, and measurement across all screens. Before joining Discovery, Kazerman spent ten years at DIRECTV, serving as Senior Vice President, National Ad Sales, where he led the launch of the largest national addressable platform, leading the industry’s evolution to data-informed media execution across video.

“I am elated to join Gamut and look forward to building on its strong foundation and legacy of innovation,” said Kazerman. “As our industry is rapidly transforming, with a renewed focus on local advertising, Gamut is strategically positioned to lead the evolution by enabling and empowering our clients to stay ahead of market change by delivering targeted ad placements in the most premium environments. I am eager to work with the talented teams at both Gamut and CoxReps and help to accelerate Gamut’s growth.”

One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a middle-market private equity firm, recently acquired Gamut and CoxReps, the country’s premier national television representation company. Gamut and CoxReps, both category leaders focused on local advertising with national scale, together represent all facets of the video ecosystem and manage more than $1.5 billion in combined annual media spend, spanning both linear and connected television.

“Today is an exciting day for OEP, Gamut, and CoxReps, as we welcome a phenomenal leader who brings deep and vast experience in digital, linear, and advanced advertising. Keith will be instrumental in helping Gamut further develop and innovate its platform, staying on the cutting edge of stakeholders’ needs.” said Andrew Dunn, Managing Director of OEP.

“We are thrilled that Keith is joining Gamut as President. He will oversee the company, drive Gamut’s go-to-market offering, and build deeper relationships with advertisers, agencies, and programming partners. He will also be instrumental in collaborating with Ann Hailer, President of CoxReps, creating holistic solutions that give national, local, and regional advertisers the broadest possible reach in targeting viewers locally, leveraging the latest technology,” said Mark Rosenthal, Executive Chairman of Gamut and CoxReps.

Kazerman will be headquartered in New York and report directly to Rosenthal.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners (OEP) is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, technology, and media sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Gamut

Gamut, the award-winning leader in local OTT media, helps brands connect with relevant streaming audiences in every DMA. Leveraging its direct access to brand-safe, premium OTT inventory, and advanced advertising tools, marketers can reach desired local audiences on a national scale with highly engaging and personalized ads. With more than 20 years of digital media experience, Gamut is committed to delivering the highest level of service and expertise to ensure maximum results for its clients and partners.

