gamma. Announces New Funding Partner Alpha Wave Global to Cap Off a Year of Momentum and Expansion

Founding investors Eldridge Industries and Apple excited for the addition to further bolster gamma.’s strategic reach, capabilities, and vision into the new year

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–gamma., the artist-first multimedia platform providing creative and business services across all artistic and commercial formats, today announced that Alpha Wave Global has joined the company as a strategic partner and investor, contributing additional capital to further accelerate gamma.’s innovation and expansion.





This influx of new capital comes less than a year after gamma’s March 2023 launch, and caps a rapid string of activity and advancements the company has made in its young history.

“In less than a year, gamma. has scaled across multiple key areas – our technology engine, Vydia, is the fastest-growing distribution service in the music business, we’ve expanded across two continents, and built an impressive roster of artists and creators across a multitude of consumer touchpoints,” said Larry Jackson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, gamma. “While I have immense pride in what we’ve been able to execute and how this team has come together to win, the real stakes are what’s ahead and we couldn’t be happier that Alpha Wave has joined to support our vision for the future.”

Alpha Wave Global joins founding investors Eldridge Industries and Apple, both of which welcome the addition and the vote of confidence in gamma.’s mission and vision that comes with it. The combined support of these backers provides gamma. the opportunity to build on its first-year success with additional capabilities in music, direct-to-consumer, and media, underpinned by a strong technical foundation and global perspective.

“gamma. represents a unique opportunity as already one of the largest and most culturally relevant music distribution technology platforms combined with a growing roster of important and impactful artists,” said Rick Gerson, Co-Founder and Chairman of Alpha Wave Global. “Combined with the company’s best in class leadership and team, and a global network of like-minded associates, we believe the already impressive momentum of the past year is just the beginning of a large-scale opportunity. We are thrilled to support the business and look forward to being a part of its future.”

“What Larry has successfully built with gamma. is a testament to his vision, expert leadership and deep experience at the intersection of culture, music and media,” said Todd Boehly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Eldridge Industries. “We are excited to partner with Alpha Wave Global as gamma. continues to flourish and provide artists a dynamic platform to create remarkable content and connection to their fans.”

About gamma.:

gamma., founded by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef, is a modern media and technology enterprise created to revolutionize the way artist-entrepreneurs create, distribute, and monetize their content and brands across a multitude of consumer touchpoints. Across seven global offices, gamma. serves over 10,000 releases monthly through their wholly-owned technology and rights management platform, Vydia, in addition to working with global superstar artists and partners Snoop Dogg and Death Row; mega, a joint venture with multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning superstar Usher & industry pioneer L.A. Reid; French Montana; music from rap’s new queen Sexyy Red through a partnership with Rebel Music; a new multi-media project from multi-platinum artist/entrepreneur Russ; a partnership with multi platinum iconic rapper and mogul Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group; a partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and WaterTower Music on the soundtrack for the motion picture The Color Purple among others.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, London, Miami, Nashville, Lagos and Dubai.

thegamma.com I Vydia.com

About Alpha Wave Global:

Alpha Wave is a global investment company that focuses on three main verticals: private equity, private credit, and public markets. It is led by Rick Gerson, Navroz Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury. Alpha Wave has offices in New York, Miami, London, Monaco, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, Jakarta, and Sydney. Its flagship global venture and growth fund, Alpha Wave Ventures, aims to invest in best-in-class venture and growth-stage companies and endeavors to be helpful long-term partners to the founders and management teams. For more information, please visit www.alphawaveglobal.com.

About Eldridge Industries:

Eldridge Industries invests in businesses across the Insurance, Asset Management, Technology, Mobility, Sports & Gaming, Media & Music, Real Estate, and Consumer landscapes. The firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge Industries is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices across the United States and in London. To learn more about Eldridge Industries, please visit www.eldridge.com.

