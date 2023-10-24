GameDriver Announces Major Update with 2023.10 Release, Expanding Support for Unreal Engine, Nintendo Switch, and More

MARTINEZ, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GameDriver® Inc., the premier automated testing solution for gaming and XR experiences, has today announced the release of GameDriver version 2023.10, marking a significant milestone that expands the platform’s capabilities across multiple technologies, giving developers and creators the freedom to deliver higher quality games and XR experiences.









Unreal Engine Support for Mobile, Consoles, and XR



The 2023.10 release introduces a complete rewrite for Unreal Engine, extending GameDriver’s support across mobile, console, and extended reality (XR) devices. This feature ensures a consistent, optimized, and seamless user experience, allowing developers to reach a broader audience and accelerate time-to-market.

Unity Support for Nintendo Switch (GA)



GameDriver now extends its support to Unity games on the Nintendo Switch system. This addition streamlines the automated testing process, enabling more games to be available on the popular Switch console and potentially expanding a game’s player base.

GameDriver SmartAgents



The release also debuts SmartAgents, an embedded scripting engine that allows testers to craft complex behaviors to run directly within the game engine. This capability eliminates the need for additional code to facilitate complex test scenarios and gameplay loops, offering greater control and flexibility in testing.

HoloLens 2 and Oculus VR Support



GameDriver 2023.10 extends its capabilities to Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 and Mixed Reality Toolkit (MRTK), as well as offering support for Meta’s Oculus VR (OVR) API. These additions empower developers to venture into the realms of mixed and virtual reality, providing the tools needed for immersive and engaging experiences optimized for these platforms.

Remote Explorer (Beta)



The new Remote Explorer allows testers to remotely access and interrogate game environments without direct access to the source code, offering more flexibility in test development and maintenance, and allowing for real-time test debugging and adjustments from virtually anywhere, which can significantly accelerate the game development lifecycle.

“GameDriver 2023.10 is a significant evolution of our core test automation offering and provides support for more platforms and technologies, and provides more ways to test in order to meet the needs of modern games and XR applications,” said Shane Evans, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at GameDriver. “Being able to automate more of the repetitive tests across different platforms, and getting value from those tests instantly, will mean less time spent manually testing and more focus on what’s important to the players.”

GameDriver will showcase its industry leading automated testing solution at Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Vienna, Austria this week from booth 257. To book a demo and experience the full benefit of automated game testing using GameDriver, please visit https://www.gamedriver.io/.

– – – ENDS – – –

About GameDriver, Inc.



GameDriver offers automated testing for video games and XR experiences. The company’s patented SDK provides comprehensive control and unmatched object identification and manipulation during test execution, helping to reduce dependency on manual testing while improving time to market and overall product quality. GameDriver supports Unity, Unreal Engine, and Godot.

Contacts

Media Contact

sam@arpr.io