Gallium Semiconductor Unveils New GaN Transistor Product Portfolio

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gallium Semiconductor, an innovative supplier of RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor solutions, today unveiled its broad portfolio of RF Power Transistor products at the European Microwave Week 2022 Conference.

At the conference booth (#B25), Gallium Semi is showcasing a wide variety of GaN solutions for 5G infrastructure, aerospace and defense, public safety, and industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) applications. Key product highlights include:

Known good die of GaN devices optimally designed for low thermal resistance and ranging from 10 to 400 Watts of saturated output power

Unmatched GaN transistors in low cost plastic DFN packages with high reliability and excellent heat dissipation

Easy-to-use broadband and pre-matched GaN transistors in air cavity packages

Innovative dual path transistor solutions for 5G networks with excellent digital pre-distortion capability

These products deliver optimal performance for output power, gain, efficiency, and bandwidth. “Customers continue to demand RF power amplifiers that deliver high performance with high efficiency,” said Michael Guyonnet, Vice President of Networks for Gallium Semi. “Our innovative GaN solutions provide breakthrough performance that customers require for their critical communication, radar and ISM applications.” The new RF power transistors and evaluation boards are currently available for sampling to qualified customers. Gallium Semi’s full product catalog in electronic format is available for download at www.galliumsemi.com/downloads.

For additional information and sales contacts, please visit www.galliumsemi.com.

About Gallium Semiconductor

Gallium Semiconductor’s mission is to enable mass commercialization of Gallium Nitride (GaN) based semiconductor solutions for 5G mobile communications, aerospace and defense and industrial, scientific and medical applications. We combine the best global talents from engineering to manufacturing operations with experienced business leaders to cost effectively deliver the highest performance and efficiency semiconductors for next generation RF, microwave and millimeter-wave systems. Visit us at www.galliumsemi.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media



Gallium Semiconductor Corporate:



Paul Chia



Vice President, Sales & Marketing



Tel: +65-9835-5033



Email: pchia@galliumsemi.com