Galaxy Gaming Digital to debut three innovative RNG Table games at ICE London to be distributed through ODDSworks BETguard™ Remote Game Server

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Debuting at ICE are the first three Galaxy-built games, Roulette Up™, Split to Double Blackjack™, and Rising Phoenix Baccarat™, all featuring Galaxy’s signature progressives.

Plans call for ODDSworks to offer Galaxy’s content in North America, beginning with New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Michigan. Using its BETguard™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform, ODDSworks is well suited to handle the huge volume Galaxy games create. In the last twelve months, over two billion wagers worldwide have been made online on Galaxy Gaming content alone.

“Galaxy Gaming Digital is in line with our growth strategy that focuses on expanding our presence in each new domestic market. ODDSworks is pleased to provide world class, best-of-breed differentiated table games to our casino partners,” said Shridhar Joshi, ODDSworks CEO.

“Galaxy Gaming Digital is a great company, as well as business partner. We expect our close relationship to grow in the years to come,” said ODDSworks President, Larry DeMar. “We are honored to have them as a business partner.”

“At Galaxy Gaming, we are enthusiastic about creating the best table games for everyone, everywhere. We are thrilled be launching our expanding digital portfolio with ODDSworks’ nimble, quick to market execution as well as the principals’ decades of gaming experience,” shared Todd Cravens, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming.

Stop by stand S8-320 at ICE London to be the first to play these new RNG titles.

About ODDSworks™

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets. The BETguard™ RGS platform processes over $2 Billion annually in wagering and is approved under GLI-19 regulations. It will power the ODDSworks games as they expand with each new market opening. ODDSworks plans to integrate with many major online casinos and provide their unique, market-proven game library to operators.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks team brings almost 100 years of gaming experience to the table. ODDSworks is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its players inside out.

About Galaxy Gaming Digital

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions for physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support.

Contacts

Steven De Mar



Steven@oddsworks.com