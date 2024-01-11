G2 Winter Reports Names HG Insights Momentum Leader for Sales Intelligence & Marketing Account Intelligence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HG Insights, the provider of go-to-market Technology Intelligence to 75% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, today announced its position in the top 25% of both Sales Intelligence providers and Marketing Account Intelligence providers on G2’s Winter 2023 Momentum Grid®.





The 16 badges received for this quarter certify HG’s position in the G2 Grid leader quadrant, highlighting the effectiveness of its product-first strategy to achieve consistent, measurable growth and satisfaction for its customers.

As one of the most trusted marketplaces for buyers across the globe, G2’s proprietary methodology is rigorous; to attain a spot on their Grid Reports companies must prove excellent user experience through reviews, demonstrate employee growth, and boast an outstanding digital presence.

“We’re immensely proud of the superior solutions we’ve built at HG, both in terms of market-leading products and delivering above-and-beyond user satisfaction,” says Elizabeth Cholawsky, CEO, HG Insights. “Being named a Momentum Leader in Sales Intelligence for the second quarter in a row, and also receiving Momentum Leader status in Marketing Account Intelligence, is a testament to our customers’ trust in HG’s value.”

The Momentum Grid in particular is reserved for those outstanding organizations that meet these requirements and signal continuous progress time over time, which HG Insights has achieved through the launch of several groundbreaking solutions, like Functional Area Intelligence and GenAI Navigator, over the last twelve months.

A Year of Acceleration

In Spring 2023, HG Insights was named a High Performer on G2’s Sales Intelligence Grid. In just three quarters they’ve leaped an unprecedented 74 spots to become a Momentum Leader in both the Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence categories.

Among the badges received across enterprise and mid-market categories, G2’s community has also awarded HG Insights Easiest Set Up for enterprise marketing account intelligence, and Highest User Adoption among mid-market organizations. These awards are graded on a unique algorithm based on the quality of support, implementation, and adoption, confirming HG’s value across market sizes and industries.

As one G2 reviewer writes, “Not only is the data and interface incredibly useful, but the support from the team has proven to be very valuable. But what I like best about HG Insights is that they continue to deliver value. When we first engaged HG Insights we had a small use case that they were able to satisfy. Since then, they have worked with us to better understand how their data and service can be leveraged to expand the number of use cases we now use. They put in the effort to build a partnership. and we now see more value today than we did when we first started using them.”

Learn more

Learn more about HG Insights here, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HG Insights

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 75% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, is your go-to-market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence — on IT spend, technographics, cloud usage, intent signals, Functional Area Intelligence, and contract details — to provide global B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, spend data, and more to build high-resolution maps of activity across an organization’s entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions with precision and confidence.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

