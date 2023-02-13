G2 Selects Redstor in Four Categories for 2023 Best Software Awards

Peer Reviews from MSP Users Results in Highest Product Satisfaction and IT Management Rankings;



Redstor Earns Spots as Both Best UK and EMEA Software Company

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redstor, the smarter, cloud-first backup platform of choice for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards in four categories. The world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. The highly regarded awards rank the world’s best companies and products annually based on authentic, timely reviews provided by real users.

Every day, users visit G2 to leverage peer reviews for intelligent software buying decisions. Throughout 2022, Redstor dominated G2 reviews and rankings in backup and disaster recovery (DR), posting highest satisfaction ratings across key categories including backup, online backup, DR and DRaaS.

To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a company or product must have received at least 50 approved and published reviews in 2022. Top 100 products are ranked based on reviews in all categories that a vendor is a part of. Top 100 companies are ranked on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.

Redstor received the following designations in the 2023 edition, routinely besting direct industry competitors:

Best Software Product, IT Management, Ranked 2nd

Best Software Product, UK Companies, Ranked 6th

Best Software Product, EMEA Companies, Ranked 17th

Best Software Product, Highest Satisfaction, Ranked 28th

“Our goal is to enable MSPs to discover, manage and protect customer data in the simplest, smartest, safest way,” said Redstor’s Chief Marketing Officer, Gareth Case. “Equally important, we offer unrivaled partnership and support for MSPs who want to outperform the market. We bring business to their door with unique AI-powered insight that flags gaps in backup protection to identify new opportunities. And not only do we enable rapid onboarding that can generate revenue from day one, Redstor MSPs get their own dedicated marketing, sales and tech specialist team.”

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

Redstor is the only cloud-first backup platform with on-demand recovery of any file. MSPs can recover massive systems in minutes, not days or weeks, with a seamless experience that delivers optimum user ease. The platform backs up from any source to any environment and management can be handled by a single, intuitive app (RedApp). AI-powered malware detection scans existing backups, isolating, quarantining and flagging suspicious files before they turn into attacks. With its cloud-first approach, Redstor also eliminates costly hardware and ongoing maintenance.

Redstor offers a robust Marketplace Trial Program featuring free 30-days of use with no strings attached. MSPs can onboard end users into a product on the Redstor platform in seconds and quickly begin generating leads and qualifying prospects by identifying which are most likely to make a purchase. With an ability to seamlessly transition trials into paying customers without data loss, MSPs can greatly improve conversion rates. MSPs are also included in Redstor’s online partner directory to drive enquiries. Additionally, to ensure customers associate an MSP brand with its backup service, Redstor provides a fully co-branded interface and backup marketplace.

MSPs interested in learning more about the power of partnering with Redstor should visit http://redstor.com.

About Redstor

Redstor offers MSPs the smartest backup and recovery platform along with leading sales, marketing and technical support. Built for the cloud and fast to scale, the Redstor platform unifies the protection of cloud infrastructure, SaaS business applications and on-prem data via a single app (RedApp), delivering market-leading revenue retention, bigger margins and simple pricing to MSPs.

Breakthrough streaming technology offers instant data access and mobility, bringing users back in seconds after outages, whilst unlocking all the benefits of a cloud-first model. Artificial intelligence (AI) polices backups to identify and isolate malware for safe restores. With no hardware requirements and setup times of under 60 seconds, Redstor is purpose-built for the MSP growth agenda.

For more information, please visit www.redstor.com

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

