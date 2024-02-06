G2 Announces 2024 Best Software Award Winners

Annual awards rank the world’s top software products and companies based on authentic, timely reviews from real users

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G2 today announced the winners of its annual Best Software Awards, which rank the world’s best software companies and products determined by G2’s proprietary algorithm — based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Less than 1% of the 130,000+ vendors listed on G2 secured a placement across this year’s lists.





Tapping into customer voice to identify the best software across 34 lists

In addition to recognizing the top 100 global software companies and top 100 software products, G2’s Best Software Awards — now in their eighth year running — also highlight winners across a number of additional lists. This includes those specific to company size, region, personas, and other attributes like “highest satisfaction” and “fastest-growing” products. This year, “Best APAC Companies,” “Rookies of the Year,” and “Best Education Products” were added as new lists and “Best Analytics & AI Products” were separated into their own distinct lists.

“More than 90 million buyers visited G2 over the past year to find the right solutions to power their business,” said Palmer Houchins, VP, Head of Marketing at G2. “It’s their feedback that guides G2’s Best Software Awards, and we extend our congratulations to all 2024 winners for securing a coveted spot on this year’s lists — validated by authentic customer voice.”

Celebrating the best products and global software companies

To be eligible for one of G2’s Best Software Companies or Best Software Products lists, a company must have received at least 50 approved reviews in aggregate across all of its G2-listed products during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

View G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards to see all of this year’s winners and read more about G2’s methodology.

