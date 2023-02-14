Future Technologies Teams with AEGEX Technologies to bring Intrinsically Safe Tablets into Private Cellular Eco-System for Hazardous Environment Client Deployments

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Future Technologies Venture, LLC (Future Technologies), a lead system integrator focused on private network solutions announced an alliance with Aegex Technologies, LLC (AEGEX) today to offer the Aegex100M™ Intrinsically Safe Rugged Tablet as part of Future Technologies’ Private Cellular Eco-System on the CBRS Band 48 frequency.

“Many of the Private Network projects we are delivering today with our Fortune 5000 clients are providing network connectivity at industrial sites, with a mix of industrial and hazardous environments. With the Aegex100M, we can solve a primary deployment challenge by having a single device that is Intrinsically Safe-certified for hazardous workspaces and can support wi-fi, public and, most importantly, private cellular networks on Band 48,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO Future Technologies. “We are able to address connectivity and environmental requirements while providing a Windows Operating System to run business applications, powered by an Intel processor,” Peter continued.

Together, Future Technologies and Aegex Technologies will deliver remote connectivity with advanced wireless solutions to companies in Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and similar industries, as they advance their digital transformation, enhance ESG reporting, and expand decarbonization initiatives. This will enable mission critical use cases, such as Connected Worker, Remote Worker, Computer Vision, Digital Workflow, and Windows business applications.

“Many of our largest customers are beginning to scale up deployment of our certified intrinsically safe digital solutions. Teaming up with Future Technologies allows our customers to draw from their extensive experience in system integration and private wireless networks, which are necessary to maximize the value of digital transformation efforts,” said Thomas Ventulett, CEO of Aegex Technologies.

Future Technologies will be exhibiting this new device in their existing Innovation Center in Atlanta, GA, as well as their new LIVING LAB, scheduled to open in April 2023.

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – DoD, Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. www.futuretechllc.com

About Aegex Technologies

Aegex Technologies is a global provider of certified intrinsically safe solutions that connect people, assets, and data in industries with hazardous locations. By providing real-time collaboration and data insight about operations, Aegex enables companies to make intelligent, data-driven decisions that help transform the way they operate, improving efficiency, safety, and productivity. www.aegex.com

