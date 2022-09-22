Future of Digital Trust Explored at Upcoming ISACA Conference Europe Featuring Opening Keynote Hannah Fry

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#isaca--Bringing together global industry experts and thought leaders, ISACA Conference Europe, 19-21 October 2022 in Rome and online, will examine the future of digital trust and look at emerging technologies, best practices, and leadership development topics. The hybrid, multi-day event will include a mix of in-person and virtual sessions that will also be available on demand, as well as interactive panel discussions on digital trust and new solutions to the industry’s current challenges.

The conference features more than 50 speakers, with opening keynote Hannah Fry, professor in the Mathematics of Cities at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at UCL and best-selling author. Other keynote speakers include award-winning author Carissa Véliz, an associate professor at the Institute for Ethics in AI and a fellow at Hertford College, University of Oxford, and Stefan Hyttfors, acclaimed futurist, author and global speaker on disruptive technologies, behavioural change and next-generation leadership.

ISACA Conference Europe offers sessions for professionals in infosec, cybersecurity, IT audit, privacy, governance and risk roles, each 25-75 long and providing the opportunity to earn up to 18 continuing professional education (CPE) credits. The tracks engage in peer-to-peer knowledge exchange across emerging themes such as the crypto ecosystem, third-party risk, privacy regulations, quantum computing, cybersecurity, digitalization, COBIT, and CMMI.

The beta launch of ISACA’s new Digital Trust Ecosystem Framework is unique to the program. Attendees will have early access when it becomes available.

“ISACA Conference Europe brings together digital trust professionals from across Europe with a common goal of sharing their knowledge, experience, challenges, ideas and solutions to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and pursue digital trust in their roles and at their organisations,” said ISACA Chief Global Strategy Officer Chris Dimitriadis. “This conference is our first opportunity to gather face-to-face in Europe since before the pandemic began and our first since we expanded our presence in Europe with an office in Dublin and a new staff team across the continent. We look forward to bringing our professional community together to help them advance in their careers and make an impact in their enterprises.”

ISACA will also host two optional pre-conference workshops for an additional fee, where attendees can earn up to 14 (CPE) credits—the two-day “How to Mature Your Privacy Compliance Program” or one-day “Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management: The Essentials” workshop.

For details and to register for ISACA Conference Europe 2022, visithttps://store.isaca.org/s/community-event?id=a334w000004h7yFAAQ. Companies interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact sponsorship@isaca.org.

