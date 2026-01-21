Furl Raises $10M Seed Round to Bring Agentic AI to Security Remediation

Ten Eleven Ventures leads the round as Furl helps IT security teams close the gap between finding vulnerabilities and actually fixing them

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Furl, a security remediation startup, today announced a $10 million Seed round led by Ten Eleven Ventures, with participation from Rapid7 CEO Corey Thomas and Open Opportunity Fund. Founded by veterans of Rapid7, Automox, and Censys, Furl is focused on the part of security workflows most tools stop short of: execution.

Enterprise security teams have spent years improving detection and prioritization, yet remediation remains slow, manual, and fragmented across Security and IT. Vulnerability backlogs grow faster than teams can address them, while misconfigurations, outdated software, broken installs, and policy drift often sit unresolved for months. According to a Cyentia report commissioned by Cisco, organizations fix only 1 in 10 vulnerabilities they identify.

Furl is built to close that execution gap. The platform ingests findings from existing security and IT tools, investigates real-world system context on endpoints and servers, and autonomously executes remediation steps with built-in validation. Instead of producing more tickets, dashboards, or scripts, Furl performs the hands-on work of remediation — helping IT security teams turn findings into fixes without overwhelming either Security or IT.

“Cybersecurity has become very good at telling teams what’s wrong, but fixing those problems is still painfully manual,” said Derek Abdine, CEO and Co-Founder of Furl. “Having built inside vulnerability management and endpoint tooling, we saw how remediation breaks down in practice. Furl applies agentic AI where it actually matters — executing fixes safely, with context — so teams can reduce risk instead of just reporting on it.”

Furl integrates with the tools enterprises already rely on, including Rapid7, Tenable, Qualys, Automox, Action1, and SentinelOne, allowing remediation to happen within existing environments. Early adopters are using Furl to reduce remediation backlogs, eliminate manual handoffs between Security and IT, and resolve issues that previously stalled due to tooling limits or execution bottlenecks.

“IT security teams don’t need more alerts — they need a way to act on the ones they already have,” said Mark Hatfield, Co-Founder and General Partner at Ten Eleven Ventures. “Furl is tackling the hardest and most neglected part of the security lifecycle: execution. The team’s background and approach give them a credible path to solving a problem the industry has struggled with for years.”

The new funding will accelerate product development, expand operating system coverage, and deepen Furl’s remediation capabilities to handle more complex, multi-step fixes. The company is preparing for broader availability as it continues working with early customers to reduce time-to-fix and operational burden across large environments.

About Furl

Furl brings agentic AI to security remediation. Built by veterans of Rapid7, Automox, and Censys, Furl helps IT security teams execute fixes — closing the long-standing gap between vulnerability discovery and resolution. Learn more at furl.ai.

About Ten Eleven Ventures

Ten Eleven Ventures is the original cybersecurity-focused, global and stage-agnostic investment firm. The firm finds, invests in and helps grow top cybersecurity companies addressing critical digital security needs, tapping its team, network and experience to help build successful businesses. Since its founding, Ten Eleven Ventures has raised over $US1 billion and made over 60 cybersecurity investments across stages worldwide, including KnowBe4, Darktrace, Axis Security, Twistlock, Verodin, Cylance and Ping Identity. For more information, please visit: 1011vc.com.

