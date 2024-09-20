Home Business Wire Funding Supports Neuranics’ Groundbreaking AI Technology for Remote Heart Health Monitoring
Business Wire

Funding Supports Neuranics’ Groundbreaking AI Technology for Remote Heart Health Monitoring

di Business Wire

GLASGOW, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maja Schmidt, in collaboration with Neuranics Limited and the University of Edinburgh, has been awarded the highly coveted Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 Industrial Fellowship for her innovative AI-driven remote heart health monitoring project. This initiative aims to enhance the early detection and diagnosis of heart conditions, potentially transforming healthcare.




Schmidt is one of 12 early-career innovators selected for the fellowship, which offers up to £125,000 in funding. Since 1851, the Royal Commission has been instrumental in fostering collaboration between academia and industry to tackle major challenges in healthcare, sustainability, and engineering.

Neuranics: Innovating Magnetic Sensor Technology

Neuranics has developed cutting-edge magnetic sensors using Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology to detect muscle activity. Their MMG sensors provide precise and responsive gesture recognition, offering a more accurate and comfortable alternative to traditional Electromyography (EMG) sensors. These sensors are ideally suited for Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) and can be seamlessly integrated into extended reality (XR) environments, including AR, VR and MR.

Schmidt’s research further advances Neuranics’ technology by integrating it with AI to create a remote heart health monitoring system. This AI-powered solution aims to deliver real-time, high-precision data, enabling earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Bridging Academia and Industry

The Industrial Fellowship programme bridges the gap between academia and industry by supporting research with real-world impact. Fellows conduct their research within a company while receiving robust academic backing from a university, providing a solid foundation for their work. The funding covers up to three years, including salary, university fees, and doctoral costs.

John Lavery, Secretary of the Royal Commission, stated: “This intersection of academia and industry fosters the development of innovative technologies. The Commission is proud to invest in these exceptional early-career scientists and engineers who are shaping our future.”

About Maja Schmidt and Neuranics Limited

Maja Schmidt is an early-career researcher using AI to address healthcare challenges. Her work at Neuranics, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, focuses on advancing heart monitoring with AI and Neuranics’ magnetic sensor technology. Neuranics specialises in high-precision magnetic sensors, transforming technology interactions through their advanced MMG sensors.

About the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851

The Royal Commission has supported UK innovation for over 170 years, investing nearly £4 million annually to support early-career researchers addressing global challenges.

Contacts

Contact Neuranics for Further Information:

Charlene Alcantar

Email: charlene@neuranics.com
www.neuranics.com

Articoli correlati

Rubrik Boosts Cyber Recovery and Incident Response for Nutanix AHV

Business Wire Business Wire -
The newest workload expands Rubrik’s data security capabilities within the evolving hypervisor market Extends rapid recovery to clean rooms for...
Continua a leggere

Alvaria’s Workforce Enterprise Suite Becomes Aspect

Business Wire Business Wire -
New era of growth to be led by newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Darryl Kelly ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alvaria, a pioneer in...
Continua a leggere

Abra Partners with Praxis, Announces Platform to Enable Tokenization and DeFi for Network States

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abra, a global platform for digital asset services, today announced it has partnered with Praxis, the first...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php