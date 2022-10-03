Fundación MAPFRE Launches Latest Edition of Awards for Social Innovation

Presented by Fundación MAPFRE in collaboration with IE University.

The launch includes three categories: Sustainable Mobility, Improving Health and Digital Technology (e‑Health) and the Silver Economy.

In February 2023, 12 finalist projects will be selected, and three winners will be announced in April, who will share a total prize of €120,000 to help fund their projects.

The deadline for submitting proposals is November 17, 2022.

Terms and conditions are available at www.fundacionmapfre.org

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fundación MAPFRE, in collaboration with IE University, is launching the 6th edition of its Awards for Social Innovation. The aim is to recognize projects that demonstrate value in terms of their potential for social transformation and ability to improve people’s lives.

Mobility, Health and the Silver Economy

Researchers, entrepreneurs, scientists and students will have an opportunity to present solutions focused on three categories: improving mobility and safety; fostering health and encouraging healthy habits; and promoting initiatives based on the concept of active aging, to improve quality of life for people 55+.

12 finalists from the U.S., Latin America and Europe

The awards are being launched in four regions: the United States, Brazil, the rest of Latin America and Europe. There will be a total of 12 finalist projects (one for each category in each region). The finalists will be selected in February 2023 and the grand finale will take place at an event held in Madrid in May 2023, where three winners (one from each category) will be chosen.

Professional guidance and a €40,000 prize

The 12 finalists will have an opportunity to be part of a public relations plan, giving high visibility to potential investors, and they will be offered guidance on how to most effectively carry out their proposals. The three winners will receive free coaching and consultation sessions, along with an individual prize of €40,000.

All of the finalists will be invited to join the Fundación MAPFRE Innova Network, a community of social innovators, giving them opportunities to enhance their projects by exchanging expert knowledge and taking advantage of opportunities for training, networking, and publicity.

Interested participants should submit their projects by November 17 to: https://eurasiabk.mapfre.com/fundacion/en/social-innovation-awards/

