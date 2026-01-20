FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA 55 Filmmaking Camera Joins Fleet of IMAX®-Certified Digital Cameras

Fujifilm’s flagship large format digital filmmaking camera is now an approved motion imaging system for IMAX®

VALHALLA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA 55 (“GFX ETERNA 55”), Fujifilm’s first digital camera purpose-built for professional filmmaking, has joined the list of IMAX-certified digital cameras. IMAX® certifies select high-end, best-in-class digital cameras that meet the Company’s quality standards - these cameras are carefully selected for their high-quality image capture and the ability to shoot in IMAX's exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratios.

IMAX-certified digital cameras are a critical component of the Filmed For IMAX® program, an end-to-end partnership program that offers filmmakers greater opportunities to maximize each aspect of IMAX’s technology offerings to deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

With the tallest digital filmmaking sensor currently available on the open market, GFX ETERNA 55 enables users to record using the full sensor height (32.71mm) in Open Gate mode, prioritizing image area and vertical scale, which are key attributes of IMAX. The native 4:3 Open Gate GFX sensor offers a large-format canvas, giving filmmakers greater freedom in framing while supporting both spherical and anamorphic workflows.

“Adding the Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 to our roster of IMAX‑certified cameras is a win for filmmakers and fans alike, giving the world’s best storytellers another world‑class tool to design truly immersive, cinematic visuals specifically for IMAX,” said Jonathan Fischer, Chief Content Officer at IMAX. “As we continue to expand the ecosystem of certified cameras, we’re opening the door for more directors, DPs, and production partners to deliver unforgettable experiences to audiences around the world.”

GFX ETERNA 55 comes production-ready in a durable cinema-style build featuring industry-standard connections, an adaptable native lens mount, and a "visually stepless” internal electronic variable ND filter, among many other features. The camera’s premiere Logarithmic color profile, F-Log2 C, offers filmmakers the ability to create images with a wide range of flexibility in color reproduction. Filmmakers also have access to 10 new Film Simulation 3D LUTs, as well as 20 internal film simulation modes, all of which feature creative looks that are inspired by film.

“Receiving this certification is an honor for many reasons, one being that IMAX is a beacon for ambitious filmmakers; we’re so proud that GFX ETERNA 55 provides an accessible pathway for filmmakers to craft stories with an epic cinematic perspective,” said Yuji Igarashi, general manager, Professional Imaging Group, Imaging Solutions Division, Fujifilm Corporation. “At Fujifilm, we have a deep belief in the importance of the theatrical moviegoing experience, where audiences come together to share thoughts, ideas, and emotions through the experience of visual storytelling. GFX ETERNA 55 is made for all types of storytellers, including filmmakers who dream of creating larger than life stories for the silver screen and beyond. Fujifilm is proud to provide filmmakers with a system that allows the ability to create motion pictures that are fit for the cinematic scale of The IMAX Experience®.”

