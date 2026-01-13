Fujifilm Expands Specialty Toner Portfolio with Metallic Gold for REVORIA PRESS™ EC2100S and SC285S

HANOVER PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Business Innovation Division, announces the availability of metallic Gold toner for the first time on its REVORIA PRESS™ EC2100S and SC285S models. This introduction significantly broadens the creative potential and commercial appeal of digital print applications and empowers customers with the ability to produce more dynamic designs.

This noteworthy expansion brings the total number of specialty toner options to six, joining Silver, White, Pink, Clear, and Textured Clear, underscoring Fujifilm’s commitment to continued innovation in the mid-range production digital press market. By mixing the highly brilliant Gold toner with standard CMYK process colors, print service providers can create an infinite array of custom metallic hues, enabling them to differentiate their offerings in an increasingly competitive market.

“We’re extremely excited to literally put the power of 'Gold' into the hands of our customers and enable them to deliver high-impact work that brands today demand,” said Yuji Oki, general manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Business Innovation Division. “The introduction of Gold toner in our mid-range presses represents a significant step in making premium embellishments accessible to a broader range of print providers and we’re proud to continue to be an industry leader when it comes to helping customers expand their capabilities.”

The addition of Gold toner allows customers to produce stunning metallic effects that elevate branding for higher perceived value. This capability is ideal for high-end business cards, invitations, brochures, luxury promotional materials, holiday cards, and much more. According to research from Keypoint Intelligence1, metallic silver and gold are among the top three most sold embellishments, with respondents identifying business cards (59%), post cards (44%) and brochures (41%) as top applications for color embellishments. Metallic effects are also two of the most profitable color embellishments, making them a must-have for commercial printers looking to continue to grow their business.

This development supports the core principle of Fujifilm’s Aspire program – to enable print service providers to maximize their use of CMYK+. Aspire provides a comprehensive, free-of-charge suite of tools and resources to help designers and print operators maximize their investment in Fujifilm technology. Through the program, designers gain access to specialized design guides, swatches, and Adobe® plug-ins that simplify the process of utilizing specialty toners. By bridging the gap between creative vision and technical execution, the Aspire program empowers designers to expertly apply metallic effects, ensuring that the visual impact of Gold toner is fully realized on every project.

The new Gold toner is available for order immediately. For more information on the REVORIA PRESS series and the Aspire program, visit https://print-us.fujifilm.com/.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular instax™ line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Business Innovation Division offers a full lineup of digital print and toner technologies focused on enabling the digital transformation of businesses and print shops with its offerings of multifunction printers, digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, software, and more. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://x.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on X, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM, and REVORIA PRESS are registered trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2026 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

1 Keypoint Intelligence “US Color Embellishments Trends” (February 2025)

Daniel Carpenter

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

914-529-2417

daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com