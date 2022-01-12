Fugue Leads Cloud Security Market in Customer Satisfaction, According to G2 Report

FREDERICK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fugue—Fugue, the cloud security company, today announced that it commands a decisive edge over its competitors across a range of customer satisfaction metrics, according to a new report from G2, the world’s largest independent software marketplace. The report closed out a year that saw Fugue become the only product that unifies infrastructure as code and cloud runtime security under a single policy as code engine and the only product with advanced organization management capabilities that address the needs of enterprises with multiple business units operating under different cloud security and compliance requirements.

Fugue customers are unlocking unparalleled value by helping developers build secure cloud environments and by enabling security teams to cut through the noise and focus on what matters most: preventing cloud hackers from doing damage. Fugue serves as a force multiplier for overstretched cloud engineering and security teams, helping them deliver and maintain secure infrastructure three times faster using 50% fewer resources. Among its 17 closest competitors evaluated by G2, Fugue leads in eight of nine categories and is the only company to earn a perfect net promoter score of 100.

Highlights from Fugue user reviews on G2.com include the following customer testimonials:

“Their experience has led to an industry-best product for ensuring that your cloud environment is secure and stays that way. Compliance and drift monitoring are critical for anyone running production workloads in the cloud, and Fugue is the absolute best solution to provide those.”

“Immediate value: As soon as you turn it on, Fugue will help you secure your environments and save money. You will learn about resources that you likely are unaware of.”

“Fugue has simplified the process of maintaining and demonstrating compliance for our cloud environment, a task that now requires fewer resources and a fraction of the time.”

“We have seen a benefit of much faster ability to perform comprehensive audits of our deployed resources.”

“Everything, starting from the sales to the support and a product that works exactly what was promised.”

“In 2021, Fugue scored big competitive wins over large legacy cloud security vendors and new entrants alike because it’s easy to adopt and use, delivers differentiated value fast, and addresses core enterprise cloud security challenges,” said Josh Stella, co-founder and CEO of Fugue. “At Fugue, we’re obsessed with our customers’ success at every stage, from initial onboarding to maximizing their ROI over time, and we’re thrilled to see this reflected in the latest G2 report on customer satisfaction in the cloud security market.”

View the full list of Fugue’s reviews on G2 at www.g2.com/products/fugue/reviews#reviews.

Fugue secures AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud environments and pre-deployment infrastructure as code security checks for Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, Kubernetes manifests, and Dockerfiles. Fugue provides turnkey coverage for SOC 2, NIST 800-53, GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, ISO 27001, CSA CCM, CIS Controls, CIS Docker, the AWS Well-Architected Framework, and CIS Foundations Benchmarks. Fugue’s Unified Policy Engine leverages Open Policy Agent (OPA), the open standard for policy as code, and a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) graduated project.

About Fugue

Fugue is a cloud security SaaS company enabling regulated companies such as AT&T, Red Ventures, and SAP NS2 to ensure continuous cloud security and earn the confidence and trust of customers, business leaders, and regulators. Fugue empowers engineering and security teams to automate cloud policy enforcement and move faster than ever before — without breaking the rules. Since 2013, Fugue has pioneered the use of policy-based cloud security automation and earned the patent on policy as code for cloud infrastructure. For more information, connect with Fugue at www.fugue.co, GitHub, LinkedIn and Twitter.

