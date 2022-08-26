FS Announces Sponsorship of Insomnia Gaming Festival i69

NEW CASTLE, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FS.COM, the high-speed communication solution provider for data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks, has announced that they will be the Insomnia Gaming Festival i69’s key network solution sponsor from August 26th to 29th, to provide an ultra-fast gaming experience for gamers on site.

Insomnia Gaming Festival is a celebration of all things gaming, including e-sports tournaments, BYOC, cosplay, VR, and much more, which attracts thousands of game enthusiasts approaching every year. This summer, the UK’s biggest LAN party is to take place at the NEC Birmingham once again. With 2000+ gamers competing simultaneously and 3000+ people visiting Expo per day for the 4-day non-stop party, ensuring a stable and flawless network connection is critical.

FS is honored to take the opportunity to deliver a high-performance network switching solution for this game event. FS has a broad portfolio of network switches ideal for a wide range of industries and segments, including S series enterprise switches and N series data center switches. S series switches are featured with comprehensive functions and gigabit Ethernet connectivity choices for a wide range of applications from large-scale campus network aggregations to small and medium-sized network cores. The N series switches offer 10/25/40/100/400 GbE multi-speed interfaces, support microsecond latency and zero packet loss, which can be used perfectly for high-performance network installation.

FS networking switches, represented by FS N5860 series, S5860 series, and S3900 series switches, will bear the role of getting thousands of gamers online at the same time. Featuring average latency of less than 1μs and advanced functions such as PFC, ECN, and RoCE, FS switches enable peak performance with incredible network speeds and superior bandwidth during the event.

“The event network backbone is now entirely FS gear,” Mathew Burnett, the Network Administrator of the Insomnia Gaming Festival i69 said. “The end result is that we ran the best network we have ever been able to deliver and experienced no bottleneck for the 2000 gamers between them and the core.” He believes the success of this event will benefit from the high performance and fast-speed FS networks bring to the whole party.

“It’s the first time that FS has announced a partnership in U.K. with a large gaming festival,” Seth Qi, Technical Services Director of FS said. “We are confident that we will make it a success and serve clients well across gaming industries in the U.K. and other markets, as we have broad successful cases in gaming network field and a comprehensive portfolio of networking products.”

Since FS U.K. Office was set up in Birmingham in 2018, FS has continuously improved its network equipment and services for various industries in the U.K. market. Recently, a new U.K. warehouse is under construction, which is expected to bring more benefits to U.K. customers and clients.

About FS.COM Inc.

FS.COM Inc (www.fs.com) is a high-speed network product and solution provider for connecting and securing global data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks. FS is dedicated to fulfilling high-speed network product systems and tailoring project solutions for global tech companies with immediate services by developing its talents, labs, and local service center. Through continuous technology upgrades, professional end-to-end supply chain, and brand partnership with top vendors, FS services customers across 200 countries – with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative solution portfolio.

