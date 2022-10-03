<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Frontier to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 2, 2022
Business Wire

Frontier to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 2, 2022

di Business Wire

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced it will report its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

When and where?

Frontier will present its results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Frontier’s earnings release and trending schedule, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Spencer Kurn SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401 225 0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Media Contact
Chrissy Murray

VP, Corporate Communications

+1 504-952-4225

chrissy.murray@ftr.com

Articoli correlati

iQor Celebrates Customer Service Week 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
iQor Honors Employees Dedicated to Providing the Most Sought-After Customer Service to Millions of Consumers for Global Brands ST. PETERSBURG,...
Continua a leggere

County of Los Angeles Partners with PowerFlex to Install New Smart Electric Vehicle Chargers at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall Among Other...

Business Wire Business Wire -
The new installation at the Walt Disney Concert Hall garage includes 43 PowerFlex electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, with...
Continua a leggere

MEDIA ALERT: NU PropertyCasualty360 to Host Webinar “How AI is Transforming the Insurance Industry and Bridging the Talent Gap”

Business Wire Business Wire -
Gradient AI Sponsors Webinar to Show how AI is Leveraged in Insurance & Bridges Talent Gap --(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinInsurance--Gradient AI: WHAT:   NU Property...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

iQor Celebrates Customer Service Week 2022

Business Wire