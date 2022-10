Frontier to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 2, 2022

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced it will report its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

When and where?

Frontier will present its results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Frontier’s earnings release and trending schedule, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Spencer Kurn SVP, Investor Relations



+1 401 225 0475



spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Media Contact

Chrissy Murray



VP, Corporate Communications



+1 504-952-4225



chrissy.murray@ftr.com