Frontier to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR)
What’s happening?
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.
When and where?
The presentation will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.
About Frontier
Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.
Contacts
Investor Contact
Spencer Kurn
SVP, Investor Relations
+1 401 225 0475
spencer.kurn@ftr.com
Media Contact
Chrissy Murray
VP, Corporate Communications
+1 504-952-4225
chrissy.murray@ftr.com