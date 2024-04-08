Frontier Technology Inc. Announces SaaS and Perpetual Licensing Options for Its Proven Cortex Military Data Integration Platform

FTI Cortex integrates complex and disparate systems, applications and data types, and enables powerful analysis, visualizations and predictive modeling for DoD customers









BEAVERCREEK, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataIntegration–Frontier Technology Inc. (FTI), a leading provider of deep data expertise and mission-tailored services and solutions to the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community, today announced SaaS and perpetual licensing options for its Cortex data integration platform. Previously, FTI Cortex was only available as part of the company’s technology-enabled services offerings.

About FTI Cortex

FTI Cortex is a powerful, proven cloud-based platform that leverages AI/ML to enable DoD users to quickly gain the insights they need from their data to make the fastest, best decisions possible for their missions.

Cortex is designed to break down silos that often limit the potential of DoD data. It integrates complex and disparate systems, applications and data types, and enables powerful analysis, visualizations and predictive modeling that empowers users to dive deep into their data, providing a clear path to the insights they need. With a selection of native visualizations that allow users to quickly identify key relationships between data sources, Cortex offers rapid analysis capabilities right out of the box.

Cortex isn’t disruptive to current customer environments, and works with virtually all systems, data types, and virtually all commercial and open source applications including Grafana, Tableau, PowerBI and Qlik.

Schedule a demonstration or request more information: Product@FTIdefense.com

The FTI Difference: Speed to Solution, Cost, Compatibility, Ease of Use – Customers continue to own their own data

The FTI Cortex platform can be operational in weeks or months, versus years, at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Cortex is easy to use, yet serves a wide range of users, from those with basic skills to highly technical professionals. It is scalable to the enterprise and FTI customers continue to own their own data.

“The U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community need to make critical decisions fast, but often spend too much of their time analyzing overwhelming volumes of data from disparate sources that don’t talk to each other,” said Jose Hidalgo, President, Frontier Technology Inc. “FTI Cortex addresses that challenge with automated data integration, normalization and standardization that empowers real-time analysis, visualization and predictive modeling to enable our warfighters to make the fastest and best mission-critical decisions possible.”

FTI Cortex is Now Available via SaaS and Perpetual Licensing

Delivery via SaaS

FTI Cortex is now available via a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. Subscription pricing allows fast and predictable adaptation to changing customer demands, ensuring new capabilities, data ingestion and integration requirements, and scalability can be delivered as fast as they are needed. Additionally, Cortex’s throughput-based approach is designed to meet a wide range of needs, from maintaining current systems to deploying enterprise-scale solutions across multiple Program Executive Offices (PEOs) or large-scale operations. Cortex is highly flexible, enabling tailored support for a diverse range of requirements, from straightforward updates to complex, cloud-based installations for extensive user communities. The demand signal from the customer defines the volume of data and how quickly it must be ingested.

Perpetual Licensing Option

FTI’s new perpetual licensing model for on-premise implementations is designed for both new and existing customers seeking both affordability and predictability. This approach also provides an opportunity to secure continuous support, regular capability enhancements, critical security updates, and the latest ATO and environmental certifications, keeping your operations not just running, but running securely. Designed and built with flexibility at the forefront, our licensing model ensures customers can leverage the full power of Cortex at an affordable price point. Customers can choose to license Cortex independently or in combination with our expert technical services, ensuring seamless integration and maintenance across various environments.

“FTI is adjusting our business to meet the DoD leadership vision of procuring ongoing continued developments vs continuous logistical sustainment costs.”, said Lincoln Hudson, COO, Frontier Technology Inc. “FTI’s new SaaS and License purchase models give our customers in the DoD a range of flexible new options for accessing the powerful integration capabilities of Cortex for untangling the volume, complexity and velocity of their data, and unlocking its true potential for better decision-making.”

FTI’s Full Capabilities

FTI offers a broad, integrated and seamless data analytic ecosystem, with capabilities including data integration, data analytics, modeling and defensive/resilient cyber technologies and services to enable the U.S. DoD, Intelligence Community and Federal Government to make the best decisions possible for their missions.

FTI’s extensive library of IP and technologies leverage more than $200M of U.S. Government and FTI R&D investment.

FTI’s data analytics solutions and services are built around the Cortex Integration Platform which leverages artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) to deliver a wide range of analytic and visualization capabilities for acquisition and operational decision support across DevSecOps, enterprise architecture analysis, enhanced data visualizations, model-based systems engineering, digital transformation and system performance analysis.

FTI’s modeling solutions and services help our customers better track, visualize, simulate and analyze trends and underlying mission drivers across wargaming, logistics analysis and visualization, system performance modeling, synthetic systems and data generation support.

FTI’s defensive/resilient cyber solutions offer a portfolio of advanced technologies and services to help maintain and optimize cyber defense, including mission cyber risk analysis, supply chain Illumination, blue and gray space analysis, penetration testing, RF analysis, and cyber-enhanced threat intelligence analysis.

About FTI

FTI provides deep data expertise, technology and services that enhance the ability of the DoD, Intelligence Community and other agencies of the Federal Government to make the best decisions possible. Drawing on nearly four decades of innovation, FTI’s extensive portfolio of intellectual property and operational technologies has been augmented by more than $200 million of U.S. government and FTI R&D investment, and solutions can often be mission-ready in a matter of weeks at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Headquartered in Beavercreek, Ohio, FTI operates in 34 states, works at all levels of classification, and offers seven facilities of varying clearance levels nationwide. More at www.ftidefense.com.

