Frontgrade® Technologies Included in MDA’s SHIELD IDIQ Supporting the Golden Dome for America Initiative

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontgrade® Technologies, a leading provider of high-reliability electronic solutions for space, aerospace, and defense missions, is proud to announce its award under the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

The SHIELD program is part of the Golden Dome for America initiative to enhance homeland missile defense and integrated deterrence.

The SHIELD contract—estimated at up to $151 billion ($151B) over ten years—will accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation systems that safeguard the U.S. homeland from emerging threats across the space, air, land, and maritime domains.

Frontgrade’s award under the SHIELD IDIQ underscores its longstanding role in delivering mission-assured electronics and subsystems that support the nation’s most critical defense architectures. These include:

Missile Intercept and Defense Systems – Providing high-reliability electronics and RF assemblies that enable precision guidance, control, and survivability in advanced interceptors.

– Providing high-reliability electronics and RF assemblies that enable precision guidance, control, and survivability in advanced interceptors. Space-Based Missile Warning and Tracking – Enabling radiation-tolerant power and microelectronics that sustain global awareness from orbit.

– Enabling radiation-tolerant power and microelectronics that sustain global awareness from orbit. Space Situational Awareness and Sensor Modernization – Advancing solid-state power, communications, and battle management command and control (BMC2) technologies that keep vital kill-chain networks mission-ready.

Building on this heritage, Frontgrade is advancing its role in next-generation, multi-domain defense through the development of MAMBA™ — Modular Applications for Mission Processing with a Bifurcated Architecture. MAMBA is Frontgrade’s modular mission-processing strategy, designed to disrupt traditional architecture constraints and enable scalable, cross-domain electronic systems. It serves as a cornerstone of the company’s multi-domain hardware vision and a foundational enabler for Golden Dome–aligned missions.

Through MAMBA, Frontgrade is developing modular, open-systems hardware and firmware for mission processing, storage, and RF signal conditioning that can be rapidly configured and deployed across domains. This architecture enhances interoperability, supports distributed operations, and provides the agility needed for spectrum dominance and edge processing. In short, MAMBA gives mission owners the ability to adapt faster than the threat—deploying, reconfiguring, and scaling capabilities without redesigning from scratch.

“Our inclusion within the SHIELD award is a powerful affirmation of Frontgrade’s role in advancing the technologies that defend our nation,” said Tommy Reed, Chief Growth Officer and Senior Vice President at Frontgrade Technologies. “Through our MAMBA architecture and decades of experience in missile defense, space-based sensing, and high-reliability electronics, we’re positioned to help shape the future of multi-domain defense. Just as importantly, we’re eager to build strong collaborative partnerships and new teaming arrangements that accelerate capability delivery for the warfighter and keep pace with emerging threats to the homeland.”

About Frontgrade®

Frontgrade Technologies builds mission-critical electronics and electromechanical products for space, aerospace, and defense. With more than 60 years of spaceflight heritage, Frontgrade provides high-reliability components, subsystems, and assemblies proven in operational environments. Its technologies support complex missions across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. Frontgrade™ is a trademark of Frontgrade Technologies. Learn more at www.frontgrade.com.

