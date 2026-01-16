From Batteries to Bridges: Lyten Expands Its Supermaterials Platform into the Global Concrete Industry

Lyten Introduces S Cure™ Concrete Admixture, Doubling Early Strength and Improving Long-Term Durability of Concrete Infrastructure

Lyten currently testing across the US, Europe, and Middle East, including 2 of the 5 largest global ready mix concrete producers, 2 of the largest high performance concrete producers in the Middle East, and a market leader in Type 1L low carbon cement in the US.

The tunability of S Cure™ to adapt to regional aggregates enables Lyten to sell into the majority of the more than $700B global concrete market.

Lyten is launching S Cure™ at World of Concrete, January 20-22, and is currently onboarding new global customers.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyten, the supermaterial applications company and inventor of Lyten 3D Graphene™, today announced its expansion into the global concrete market with the launch of Lyten S Cure™, a high-performance concrete admixture engineered to make infrastructure stronger, more durable, and faster to build—without requiring changes to existing production processes or compromising on cost.

S Cure marks Lyten’s third major industrial vertical, extending its proprietary supermaterials platform from battery energy storage and composites for 3D printing and adhesives, into the world’s most widely used construction material. The launch reflects Lyten’s broader strategy: applying molecular-scale materials engineering to solve foundational performance challenges in critical infrastructure.

Concrete is the backbone of global infrastructure, but modern formulations, particularly those designed to reduce environmental impacts, often suffer from limitations: slower curing, reduced early strength, long-term durability concerns, and higher costs. Lyten S Cure was designed to eliminate those compromises at the chemistry level.

“At Lyten, we use material science to build products that accelerate economic growth by delivering enhanced performance without compromising on cost and environmental impact,” said Dan Cook, Lyten CEO and Co-Founder. “Concrete is the second most used substance on earth and the backbone of critical infrastructure. S Cure applies the same supermaterials science behind our batteries and additive manufacturing to make concrete stronger and more durable."

Supermaterials Engineering, Applied to Infrastructure

S Cure is powered by nanomaterials, including Lyten 3D Graphene™, a tunable supermaterial platform originally developed for high-energy-density lithium-sulfur batteries and now deployed across multiple industrial applications. In concrete, Lyten’s nanomaterials form a reinforcement matrix that accelerates hydration at the earliest stages of curing while strengthening the internal microstructure as concrete ages.

Independent testing confirms:

+110% increase in one-day compressive strength

+29% increase at seven days

Up to +20% improvement in 28-day durability metrics

The result is concrete that reaches structural strength faster, supports tighter construction schedules, and delivers improved long-term resilience in demanding environments.

Drop-In Performance, Immediate Adoption

Lyten S Cure is designed as a true drop-in admixture. It requires no changes to batching sequence, mix designs, or construction workflows and is compatible with ready-mix, precast, and large-scale infrastructure applications. The tunable nature of Lyten’s nanomaterials enables S Cure to be optimized to regional cement and aggregate characteristics across the globe, enabling S Cure to support the majority of the more than $700B global concrete market.

The technology is currently being validated through pilot programs with leading global concrete producers and construction companies in the US, Europe, and Middle East. Collaborations are ongoing with 2 of the 5 largest global ready mix concrete producers, 2 of the largest high performance concrete producers in the Middle East, and a market leader in Type 1L low carbon cement in the US. Results prove seamless integration and consistent performance across a range of cement blends, reducing cement in Type 1L and reducing supplementary materials like fly ash and silica fume.

Performance First—With Material Efficiency as a Benefit

While S Cure was engineered first for performance, its ability to restore early strength and durability also allows producers to reduce reliance on cement. These efficiencies can lower overall material consumption and improve project economics—while also reducing embodied carbon as a secondary benefit.

“Better materials unlock better outcomes across the board,” said Tony Silvis, Lyten VP and General Manager Concrete Solutions. “We have tuned S Cure to allow builders and engineers to move faster, build stronger, and extend service life without changing their well-established processes. The tunability of S Cure means we can help customers across every ready mix and high-performance concrete market.”

Lyten is launching the product at World of Concrete in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 20-22 (Booth #S11105) and is currently onboarding new cement and concrete customers.

About Lyten

Lyten, founded in 2015, is the global leader in 3D graphene supermaterials. It has received more than $625 million in equity investment and secured LOIs for $650 million in financing from the Export Import Bank of the US. Lyten’s US corporate headquarters is in San Jose, CA and its European corporate headquarters is in Luxembourg.

The company lists more than 550 patents granted or pending and is currently manufacturing in San Jose, CA and Gdansk, Poland. Lyten’s 3D Graphene materials platform is currently delivering lithium-sulfur batteries for autonomous systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems, 3D printing filaments, structural adhesives, and high-performance concrete to customers.

In 3Q 2025 Lyten announced the acquisition of Northvolt assets, one of Europe’s largest battery manufacturing companies. Lyten was named Fast Company’s #8 Most Innovative Energy Company and named one of America’s Top Green Technology Companies by Time in 2024, 2025, and been named to Silicon Valley Defense Journal’s Top 100 National Security Companies the third time in a row in 2025.

