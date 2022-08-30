Home Business Wire FREYR Battery Invites to a Press Meeting
Business Wire

FREYR Battery Invites to a Press Meeting

di Business Wire

NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will conduct a press meeting at ONS Stavanger in Hall 10 on Tuesday, August 30 at 8:00 am CET (02:00 am EST).


A webcast of the press conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://vimeo.com/743463440 on a listen-only basis.

To register your physical attendance at the press conference at ONS, please contact: katrin.berntsen@frerybattery.com

A replay of the webcast will be available at FREYR Battery – YouTube

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland and the United States. FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

Contacts

Investor contact:
Jeffrey Spittel

Vice President, Investor Relations

jeffrey.spittel@freyrbattery.com
Tel: (+1) 281-222-0161

Media contact:
Katrin Berntsen

Vice President, Communication and Public Affairs

katrin.berntsen@freyrbattery.com
Tel: (+47) 920 54 570

Articoli correlati

MindCare Solutions Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Psych360

Business Wire Business Wire -
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindCare Solutions Group, Inc. (MindCare), one of the nation’s leading telepsychiatry providers, today announced the firm’s acquisition...
Continua a leggere

Dignari Wins USCIS ICAM Enterprise Services Program Task Order

Business Wire Business Wire -
Task Order Has Estimated Value of $29M Over Two-Year Period of Performance ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DHS--Dignari, LLC (Dignari), a Small Business...
Continua a leggere

Gambling.com Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue grew 53% to $15.9 million, North American revenue growth exceeded 300% Reiterates full year outlook for revenue of $71-76...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

MindCare Solutions Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Psych360

Business Wire