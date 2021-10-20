Freevolt Technologies Selected for Innovate UK Scaleup Programme

Freevolt Technologies has been selected for this year’s Scaleup programme to accelerate the commercialisation and growth of the company as well as the launch of the S-Key Biometric Smart Card Product

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessgrowth–Freevolt Technologies today announces that it has been accepted onto the Innovate UK Scaleup Programme, following a rigorous three-stage screening process. The Scaleup Programme supports a select group of companies on a journey to exponential growth. The initiative will help Freevolt Technologies scale up its world leading technology innovations.

The programme is designed to support highly innovative, ambitious, high-growth oriented companies already on their scaling journey, whose innovations or business models can disrupt an existing market. High-impact engagement and early-stage outcomes can include access to finance, investment readiness or internationalisation plans.

At the centre of the service is a team of high calibre scaleup directors who operate together as a board and provide each of the companies on the programme with a matrix of skills and connectivity. The Scaleup directors will help Freevolt Technologies to structure itself for global growth and work with the company to understand the particular set of needs that it faces on its scaling journey.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD FREng Chairman of Freevolt Technologies says:

“We are incredibly proud to have been selected onto the Scaleup Programme. Following the fantastic work completed by the Freevolt Team as part of our Innovate UK grant, we are now in a position to launch and commercialise our S-Key product. We would like to thank Innovate UK and UKRI for their continued support, and are delighted with the boost the Scaleup Programme will provide as we grow through this next phase of our business.”

Maxine Adam, Head of Business Growth at Innovate UK, says:

“Our work with the Freevolt Technologies’ team is a great example of just how much value this programme can add to the endeavours of the business leaders we support. The inputs are varied and blend strategic thinking with invaluable hands-on tactical guidance, to create outcomes that deliver real commercial advantage. It’s a pleasure working with the Freevolt Technologies’ Directors at this pivotal time for their business.”

Speaking about the programme, she adds, “Admission onto the Scaleup Programme is a rigorous and highly selective process. To be eligible, selectors look for innovative, ambitious, high-growth oriented companies that are already on their scaling journey. Freevolt Technologies is a perfect candidate in this respect and, together with EEN, we are looking forward to helping it scale up, drive growth, and realise its potential as a high-performing and world leading business.”

About Freevolt

Freevolt Technologies is a UK technology company developing next-generation biometric smart card products for the access control, cryptocurrency wallet, healthcare, and payments sectors. Freevolt is an award-winning suite of proprietary technologies that recycle and harvest radio frequency (RF) energy from radio transmission networks (e.g. NFC, cellular, Wi-Fi, etc).

Freevolt’s mission is to deliver advanced biometric smart cards that feature fraud protection and improved security without imposing any changes in the existing card reader infrastructure or the user experience. Our lead product, S-Key, is a battery-less biometric smart card for access control, helping businesses reduce security and impersonation risks through stronger user authentication.

Freevolt is based in London, UK, with a team of international engineers bringing a wealth of experience in product development and manufacturing, as well as expertise in RF energy harvesting and associated power technologies. The Company owns over 20 granted patents protecting our IP across multiple territories.

For more information, please visit: www.freevolt.tech

