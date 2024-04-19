FreeCast Engages Maxim Group as Exclusive Financial Advisor for Nasdaq Direct Listing

Company pursues direct listing on Nasdaq, departing from its initial plan of a traditional IPO.

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FreeCast, Inc. (the “Company,” symbol: CAST), today announced that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC to act as the Company’s exclusive financial advisor for its proposed Nasdaq Direct Listing. FreeCast is an advanced integrated hyper-targeted commercial-to-consumer middleware platform for the global video streaming industry. As recently disclosed in its amendment to its registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company intends to register its shares with the SEC and seek a direct listing on Nasdaq, departing from its initial plan of a traditional IPO. FreeCast does not intend to generate new capital through its proposed listing.





About Maxim Group LLC

Founded in 2002, Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan providing a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About FreeCast, Inc.

FreeCast Inc.’s NextGen Streaming technology is reshaping the landscape of community entertainment. This innovative solution harnesses cutting-edge middleware, heralding a new era of entertainment possibilities across diverse streaming media industries and sectors. Through seamless integration with smart-home TV systems, FreeCast empowers partners like multi-dwelling units (MDUs), college campuses, hospitality facilities, and healthcare centers to offer an elevated entertainment experience. The benefits of this technology are vast. Property managers and facility operators can enjoy significant advantages, breaking free from cable contracts, establishing recurring revenue streams, and providing a valuable amenity at minimal additional cost. With FreeCast’s NextGen Streaming middleware, resident and guest satisfaction is heightened, positively impacting overall property value. This transformative technology signifies a paradigm shift in community entertainment, promising increased convenience, cost-effectiveness, and satisfaction for all involved.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the risks and uncertainties associated with the evaluation, pursuit and engagement in any particular transaction. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “may,” “intend,” “will,” “continue,” “future,” other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Contacts

pr@freecast.com