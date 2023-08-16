Frederick Community College Selects YuJa Video Platform to Create Engaging Learning Experiences for Its More Than 12,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maryland-based Frederick Community College, which serves more than 12,000 students, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution campuswide.





The institution was seeking a centralized video tool to record and edit lectures, as well as to create and embed video quizzes in Blackboard Learn, its learning management system, to create a robust hyflex learning environment. In addition to user-friendly features that enable instructors to create engaging, interactive content, Frederick Community College will benefit from the ability to auto-caption, gradebook integration, visual analytics, and other features that help elevate teaching and learning.

“YuJa’s suite of ed-tech tools was designed to help institutions of all sizes create interactive synchronous and asynchronous content in a single, secure platform,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa’s tools are designed with ease of use in mind, and both faculty and students will benefit from the robust features the Video Platform offers.”

ABOUT FREDERICK COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Frederick Community College (FCC) is a public college accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). Located in Frederick, Maryland, FCC is distinguished by its quality and affordability, making it attainable and valuable for local students. Accredited programs, comprehensive instruction, and affordable costs of attendance have made FCC the learning destination for more than 200,000 students since 1957. FCC offers 69 associate degree programs and areas of concentration, 43 certificate, and 48 subject areas in continuing education through credit and Continuing Education and Workforce Development (CEWD).

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

