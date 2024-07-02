FranklinCovey Launches the FranklinCovey Mobile App

FranklinCovey Mobile App Extends FranklinCovey’s Ability to Immerse Learners in Its World-Class Content, Wherever They Are and However They Work

Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO, said, “FranklinCovey provides a unique combination of content, facilitators, coaches, and technology in one system to drive collective action in ways that lead to breakthrough results for organizations and cultures where all people show up and do their very best work. Adding the FranklinCovey Mobile App extends our ability to further immerse learners in our world-class content, wherever they are and however they work.”

Will Houghteling, FranklinCovey Executive Vice President, Product and Platforms, said, “We have had high-demand from clients, prospects, and learners to provide this flexible option. The FranklinCovey Mobile App gives people freedom to learn on the go, reaching learners where they are to enhance engagement, enjoyment, and impact. They can now access their learning at any time, and from anywhere.”

The FranklinCovey Mobile App offers learners the following benefits:

Provides learners with flexible access to all FranklinCovey Impact Platform diagnostics, courses, and microlearning in any work environment.

Allows learners to develop leadership and personal effectiveness skills and receive real-time advice on the go.

Available on both Apple and Android platforms.

Available in 25 languages.

The FranklinCovey Impact Platform, which powers the new mobile app, brings the science of learning to life, equipping everyone in an organization with the mindsets and behaviors needed to excel in their jobs. Not just another learning library, it uniquely combines content, coaching, community, and analytics to drive measurable impact at scale. Benefits include:

Powerful Content with Flexible Approaches: FranklinCovey’s principle-centric content is available in multiple learning modalities—Live-Online, Live In-Person, OnDemand, and Microlearning—to fuel development and increase learners’ skills and capabilities.

Measurable Outcomes for Clients and Learners: Measurement of learner engagement, enjoyment, and impact provides actionable data for strategic learning and development decisions.

Easy to Operate, Easy to Consume: The simple but powerful platform allows admins and learners to easily find, assign, subscribe, and consume content with the click of a button.

Change Behavior, Don’t Just Check a Box: The easy-to-use technology encourages learners to achieve goals through clear milestones, engaging material, safe practice environments, and real-world application.

The FranklinCovey All Access Pass allows passholders to expand their reach, sustainably impact performance, and achieve breakthrough results. It provides access to a vast library of FranklinCovey content, including assessments, training courses, tools, and resources available Live In-Person, Live-Online, and OnDemand. Through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey provides learning solutions in multiple modalities, including Live In-Person, Live-Online, and On Demand, to assist leaders in developing key capabilities in the following areas:

For more information on the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey Impact Platform and FranklinCovey Mobile App, visit www.FranklinCovey.com, or call 888-868-1776.

About FranklinCovey

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey’s best-in-class content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 20 languages.

This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels at: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

