Franklin P. Perdue School of Business named winner of WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SSRN—Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University as the 2022 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award winner for the North America region.





The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award series elevates the visibility of impact-focused research and the institutions that conduct it. Each year, awards are presented to rising business schools from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions to highlight innovation and research excellence. As a part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global institutions with targeted solutions that underpin research, reinforce learning, and enable discovery. WRDS advances comprehensive thought leadership—democratizing data access and giving users the power to analyze complex information.

Together, WRDS and SSRN, the world’s leading scholarly research network, are advancing impact-focused research, changing policy and practice at regulatory, national, and global levels. In addition to the Innovation Award, the organizations have developed the WRDS Research Paper Series, a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work.

Bob Zarazowski, managing director of WRDS, presented the award to Dr. Christy Weer, Dean of the Perdue School of Business during the AACSB Americas Accreditation Conference. “On behalf of WRDS, I am very pleased to congratulate the Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University on this award,” said Bob Zarazowski. “It is wonderful to be able to recognize their business education program, which has shown a tremendous commitment to advancing academic research.”

“SSRN congratulates the Perdue School of Business, Salisbury University for the innovative research they are producing and looks forward to seeing more of it in the future,” said Gregg Gordon, managing director of SSRN.

“The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award is presented to schools that have made a commitment to research,” said Dr. Christy Weer, Dean of the Perdue School. “This is not only a great honor for the Perdue School as a whole, but for the many faculty and students who have facilitated that research in recent years.”

About WRDS

For 25+ years, Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) has supported 500+ institutions across 38 countries targeted solutions that underpin research, reinforce learning, and enable discovery. WRDS advances comprehensive thought leadership—democratizing data access and giving users the power to analyze complex information through curated Classroom Teaching guides, Video Learning Pathways, Analytics/Linking tools, and Research Applications. WRDS resources map to Accreditation Standards, impacting your institution’s trajectory from learning and discovery to research and publication. WRDS enables impactful research and the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, and research support—all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School. http://whartonwrds.com

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 104,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

About SSRN

SSRN is an open-access online preprint community providing valuable services to leading academic schools and government institutions. Specializing primarily in social sciences, including economics, law, corporate governance, and humanities, SSRN has grown to become the most interdisciplinary service of its kind. Representing disciplines across the full research spectrum, including the applied sciences, health sciences, humanities, life sciences, physical sciences, and social sciences, SSRN provides opportunities for scholars to post their early research, collaborate on theories and discoveries, and get credit for their ideas before peer reviewed publication.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems. Elsevier employs 8,700 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years.

