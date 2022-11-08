FPT Software Launches MaaZ – A full suite of AUTOSAR Safety and Efficiency Solutions

The Vietnam-based software company’s new software stack provides OEMs and automotive suppliers with a faster way to become AUTOSAR-compliant

HANOI, Vientam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AUTOSAR–FPT Software, a global partner for the development of the Software-Defined Vehicle, closed out the month of October by revealing its new automotive software solution stack, MaaZ, at two international auto shows – Automotive USA 2022 hosted by Reuters (Michigan, USA) and Automotive World Nagoya (Nagoya, Japan) – and at its new Vietnamese headquarters’ unveiling.





MaaZ brings a full-suite of AUTOSAR safety and efficiency solutions for worldwide chipmakers, tier-1 automotive suppliers, and Car OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and guides them through the complex landscape of AUTOSAR compliance.

AUTOSAR, a global development partnership of interested parties, enables the standardization of automotive electronic systems to improve safety, environmental friendliness, and overall performance. MaaZ comes with a wide range of built-in highly efficient, AUTOSAR solutions aimed at reducing products’ time to market and lower total cost for FPT Software partners.

“We couldn’t be happier with the reception we received from top-tier players in the automotive space at two of the industry’s biggest events,” said Kinh Nguyen, Senior Vice President, Head of Automotive & Manufacturing Vertical Industries, FPT Software. “We spoke to more than 400 major names in the automotive industry and 1,339 already existing customers, and we share in their excitement for the efficient and adaptable solutions MaaZ will provide.”

MaaZ offers FPT Software automotive partners with a wide range of services, including connecting cars to broader tech, smart charging solutions for electric vehicles, safety and security features for an automobile’s systems and software, and comes with FPT Software’s training, coaching, and consulting for best use.

In addition to being flexible with customers’ work models, MaaZ comes with FPT Software’s secure and high-quality software services, taking advantage of the company’s decades of experience with the world’s top chipmakers, tier-1 automotive suppliers, and OEMs.

“Introducing MaaZ to the world is another milestone in FPT Software’s mission to provide high-quality support to automotive manufacturers worldwide,” said Nguyen. “This end-to-end turnkey solution with ready-made platforms, tools, and services will accelerate the AUTOSAR standardization process and is designed to help our OEM partners save time, money, and labor.”

This new MaaZ offering is the latest demonstration of FPT Software’s ongoing commitment to high safety and quality standards, a road they have been helping their automotive partners navigate in the AUTOSAR space since 2012.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than $632.5 million in revenue and 25,500 employees in 27 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 1000+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com

Contacts

Media contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)



FPT Software



PR Manager



Email: MCP.PR@fsoft.com

Website: https://www.fpt-software.com/newsroom/