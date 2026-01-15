FPT Recognized in Everest Group Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FPT--Global IT services provider FPT has been positioned as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Banking IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, marking its first appearance in this industry benchmark.

The research evaluates 41 providers for the banking IT services. Providers are grouped into Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants, and Star Performers based on their ability to support modernization, adopt agentic AI in a responsible and scalable way, and help banks manage cost pressures, regulatory complexities, and rapid technology changes.

Backed by more than 3,500 BFSI specialists, 1,500 domain and technology certifications, and over 15 years of industry experience, FPT delivers capabilities across the full banking technology stack—from customer-facing channels to core platforms and data foundations. Its portfolio spans digital bank build-outs, banking modernization, trade and supply-chain finance systems, and AI-driven analytics for credit, fraud, and document processing.

“ Banks today are transforming under unprecedented regulatory, operational, and customer-experience pressures. FPT’s inclusion in this assessment reflects the depth of our engineering capabilities and the trust global institutions place in us to transform their technology foundations with speed, safety, and scale. Our focus is to help global banks, fintechs, and partners build AI-ready architectures, improve productivity across the software development lifecycle, and accelerate measurable business outcomes,” said Dao Duy Cuong, FPT Software Executive Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer, FPT Corporation.

With AI as a core focus, FPT has introduced FleziPT, an AI-first platform that accelerates end-to-end transformation across development, operations, risk, and customer engagement. The company is expanding its engineering and research backbone through collaborations with NVIDIA to build AI Factories in Japan and Vietnam, recognized among the world’s top supercomputing environments, and through its research partnership with the Mila Institute. FPT is also a founding member of the AI Alliance led by IBM and Meta. These investments strengthen FPT’s ability to help financial institutions adopt scalable, responsible AI and embed intelligence into core banking workflows.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, operating in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com