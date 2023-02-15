FOX News Digital Kicks Off 2023 as Top News Brand With Multiplatform Views and Minutes in January

FOX News Digital Sees Month Over Month Gains Across the Board

FOX News Mobile App Surpasses CNN Mobile App in Unique Visitors for First Time Since October 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished January 2023 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and views, according to Comscore. This marks 23 straight months as the number one news brand with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out January reaching over 3 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.8 billion total multiplatform views and 109 million multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, FOX News Digital led the news competitive set with an average of 2.4 views per visit. The FOX News Mobile App reached 6.5 million unique visitors in January, surpassing the CNN Mobile App for the first time since October 2021, which saw 5.6 million unique visitors.**

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in January, with 30.7 million total social interactions, notching the 101st consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 8.5 million interactions on Facebook, 18.8 million Instagram interactions and 3.5 million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 24th month in a row with over 217.5 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 148 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 10th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered over 247 million multiplatform minutes (+11% versus the prior year) and 26.1 million multiplatform unique visitors (+11% versus the prior year).*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 14th straight month, driving 42.3 million views in January according to Shareablee.

JANUARY 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM



Multi-Platform Total Views



FOX News Digital – 1,852,000,000 (up 17 percent vs. December 2022)



CNN.com – 1,495,000,000 (up 24 percent vs. December 2022)



NYTimes.com – 1,405,000,000 (up 4 percent vs. December 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes



FOX News Digital – 3,019,000,000 (up 5 percent vs. December 2022)



CNN.com – 2,403,000,000 (up 19 percent vs. December 2022)



NYTimes.com – 1,503,000,000 (up 9 percent vs. December 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors



FOX News Digital – 109,772,000 (up 13 percent vs. December 2022)



CNN.com – 140,118,000 (up 11 percent vs. December 2022)



NYTimes.com – 88,458,000 (up 4 percent vs. December 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, January 2023, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, January 2023, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], January 2023, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, January 2023, U.S.

