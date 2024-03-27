FOX Nation Partners With Martin Scorsese for New Docudrama ‘Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS’

Hosted, Narrated and Executive Produced by Scorsese, First Four Episodes to Premiere in November 2024

Docudrama to Explore Stories of Eight Men and Women and Their Journey to Sainthood

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation has signed a deal for a partnership with celebrated Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese for an eight-part docudrama series, announced Jason Klarman, FOX News Media chief digital and marketing officer. Slated for November 2024, “Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS” will encompass eight one-hour episodes exploring the remarkable stories of eight men and women who risked everything to embody humanity’s most noble and complex trait — faith.





Developed by Scorsese for Lionsgate Alternative Television, “Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS” was created by Matti Leshem. The docuseries is written by Kent Jones, who frequently collaborates with Scorsese and directed by Elizabeth Chomko. Additional executive producers alongside Scorsese and Leshem include Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, Yoshi Stone and Craig Piligian. Along with Lionsgate, the series was produced by Sikelia Productions, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, LBI Entertainment and Halcyon.

In making the announcement, Mr. Klarman said, “Having the greatest storyteller tell some of the greatest stories of all time is exactly the kind of exclusive content that is driving FOX Nation’s success. It’s an honor to welcome the world-renowned Martin Scorsese to the FOX Nation platform.”

Mr. Scorsese added, “I’ve lived with the stories of the saints for most of my life, thinking about their words and actions, imagining the worlds they inhabited, the choices they faced, the examples they set. These are stories of eight very different men and women, each of them living through vastly different periods of history and struggling to follow the way of love revealed to them and to us by Jesus’ words in the gospels. I’m so excited that this project is underway, and that I’m working with so many trusted and talented collaborators.”

“No matter what medium he is working in, Martin Scorsese is one of the world’s most compelling and evocative creative voices,” said Craig Piligian, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producer and Managing Director, Lionsgate Alternative Television. “This series will showcase his unique ability to inspire global audiences with moving depictions of history.”

Entitled “Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS,” the docudrama will premiere in two parts, with the first four episodes set to release on Sunday, November 16th, 2024, and the final set to conclude in May 2025, spanning the Holy season. Over the full course of the exclusive docudrama, Scorsese journeys over 2,000 years of history throughout nearly every continent. Each episode focuses on a singular Saint, including Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene, Moses the Black, Sebastian, and Maximillian Kolbe, examining these extraordinary figures and their extreme acts of kindness, selflessness, and sacrifice.

Scorsese’s docudrama adds to FOX Nation’s exclusive content library with nearly 10,000 hours of faith, historic and entertainment programming along with various documentaries. Since its inception in 2018, the popular subscription streaming service, dubbed “Netflix for Conservatives” by the New York Times, has attracted a multitude of Hollywood luminaries to host various programming, including Kevin Costner, Matthew McConaughey, Rob Lowe, and Dennis Quaid along with comedic stars Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi.

Scorsese is an Academy Award-winning Director and one of the most influential filmmakers working today. In 2007, his film The Departed won an Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture. Scorsese also directed The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman, which both received Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. His latest feature, Killers of The Flower Moon, made its World Premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, received 10 Oscar nominations and was released exclusively in theaters worldwide in October 2023 before it began streaming globally on Apple TV+ in January 2024. He has directed numerous documentaries including the Peabody Award winning No Direction Home: Bob Dylan, the Emmy Award winning George Harrison: Living in the Material World, the Emmy nominated docuseries Pretend It’s a City, and the critically acclaimed feature docs The Last Waltz and Personality Crisis: One Night Only.

About FOX Nation

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Morning Consult recently named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands of 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

About Lionsgate Alternative Television

A division of global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), Lionsgate Alternative Television is a major force in unscripted programming. Encompassing Pilgrim Media Group, Renegade 83, Blackfin, Daisybeck Studios and eOne’s U.S. and U.K. unscripted labels, the group is responsible for a prolific roster of hit non-scripted franchises including Naked and Afraid, Street Outlaws, Wicked Tuna, The Yorkshire Vet and Ex on the Beach, as well as acclaimed limited series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez and Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre. Lionsgate Alternative Television produces unscripted content across sports, documentary, historical, competition reality, true crime, family, game shows, dating and more.

