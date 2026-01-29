Fountain Reinvents the Frontline Worker Hiring Funnel with AI: ‘Pool’ and ‘Source’ to Help Employers Find Qualified Workers Faster and Lower Acquisition Costs

Fountain addresses wasted recruiting spend by using agentic AI to evaluate and automatically contact candidates from existing talent pools while optimizing sourcing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fountain, the AI-native platform for managing the global frontline workforce, announced today the launch of Pool and Source, two new capabilities within the company’s Frontline OS. It’s the industry’s first and only AI-native platform that combines talent rediscovery and sourcing optimization within a single operating system.

Frontline OS is the company’s AI-native operating system for hiring, onboarding, and managing frontline workers. Pool and Source power the Find Faster stage of the platform, helping employers surface ready-to-work candidates earlier and direct hiring spend toward what actually converts.

Pool focuses on rediscovering and re-engaging known talent, while Source optimizes how and where companies invest in new applicant flow. Fountain leverages Anthropic’s Claude AI to power its platforms, which enables companies to rediscover talent and optimize sourcing with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

For frontline employers, hiring delays often aren’t caused by a lack of applicants, but by poor visibility and wasted spend. Pool and Source address this by helping teams quickly identify workers they already know, re-engage them automatically, and focus sourcing budgets on the channels that consistently deliver qualified candidates. The result is faster hiring, lower acquisition costs, and fewer roles sitting open.

“Most frontline teams already have the talent they need, they just can’t see it,” said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. “Companies overspend chasing net-new applicants while they already have qualified workers sitting idle in their systems. Pool and Source change that by helping teams find ready-to-work candidates faster and focus their hiring spend where it actually pays off. That’s what the Frontline OS is built for, turning hiring from a set of disconnected tools into a system that works end to end.”

While employers tend to hold thousands of past applicants and former workers in databases, they overlook that information as a resource, instead pushing budgets towards new job postings and processes. As part of the Find Faster solution offered by Fountain, Pool extracts value from those databases by using AI to sift through the candidates to identify and contact strong potential hires.

Key Pool features include:

A CRM -style unified talent database uses AI to score and match candidates

-style unified talent database uses AI to score and match candidates AI agents automatically re-engage with workers through email and SMS

Personalizes communication through AI-drafted messages

Source is a powerful complement to Pool that unifies every sourcing channel into a centralized place, and then uses AI to ensure those related budgets are focused on generating the optimal results. It offers real-time performance tracking across channels and intelligently flags underperforming openings so hiring teams can act quickly and with confidence. Instead of guessing where to spend, teams can see what’s working and shift investment before roles sit open.

“Pool and Source give hiring teams earlier signals and clearer direction,” said Salim Jernite, chief product officer at Fountain. “By combining talent rediscovery with sourcing optimization, teams can move faster, reduce waste, and automate more of the hiring process with confidence.”

About Fountain:

Fountain is the AI-native platform for managing the global frontline workforce. Through its AI-native operating system Frontline OS, businesses can 10x their team, 10x their speed, and 10x their talent — to unlock unprecedented efficiency and impact. With a modular architecture, orchestration agents, and a commitment to equity and transparency, Fountain is reinventing how businesses hire, retain, and empower millions of workers across logistics, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. Visit www.fountain.com to learn more.

