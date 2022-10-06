<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Fortune Brands Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings–Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, will release third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink, Chief Financial Officer Patrick Hallinan, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations David Barry, and President of MasterBrand Dave Banyard, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results. A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at http://ir.fbhs.com/events.cfm. It is recommended that listeners log-on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A recorded replay of the call will be made available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Water Innovations, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 28,000 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.

The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands includes Moen and the House of Rohl within Water Innovations; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from MANTRA, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew Skelly

847-484-4573

Investor.Questions@fbhs.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Darwin Minnis

847-484-4204

Media.Relations@fbhs.com

