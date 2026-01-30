Fortune Brands Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or “Fortune Brands” or the “Company”), an industry-leading home, security and digital products company whose purpose is to elevate every life by transforming spaces into havens, will release fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

At 5:00 p.m. ET, Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink, Chief Financial Officer Jon Baksht, and Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Curt Worthington, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results. A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at https://ir.fbin.com/upcoming-events. It is recommended that listeners log on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A recorded replay of the call will be made available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended.

