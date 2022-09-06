Fortune Brands Announces Key Organization and Leadership Changes to Align Organization and Drive Accelerated Growth and Productivity

Highlights:

Fortune Brands announces new operational-focused structure to better align the Company with its growth and productivity priorities; makes change ahead of previously announced separation into two world-class, publicly traded companies

Cheri Phyfer named Group President; will lead brand, innovation and channel resources across Fortune Brands

Ron Wilson named Chief Supply Chain Officer; will lead supply chain and manufacturing operations across Fortune Brands

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FBHS–Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company”, or “Fortune Brands”), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced key organization and leadership changes, enabling the Company to drive accelerated growth and productivity.

“The upcoming separation of our company represents more than just the creation of two world-class, public companies; it also represents an opportunity for Fortune Brands to take the next steps in its evolution,” said Nicholas Fink, Chief Executive Officer, Fortune Brands. “This organization redesign will position us to capture the many opportunities we see to drive accelerated growth and margin progression in the years ahead. We are transitioning from a decentralized structure with separate businesses to a more aligned operating model that will prioritize activities that are core to brand, innovation, and channel. Additionally, we are aligning all of our global supply chain resources under a chief supply chain officer to fully leverage the scale and execution excellence of our total business.”

The Company’s brand, innovation and channel organization will report to Cheri Phyfer in the newly created role of Group President, Fortune Brands. This change enables the Company to further build and leverage its best-in-class capabilities, as well as to better align and accelerate key growth priorities. In her time as President of Water Innovations, Phyfer was critical in driving the success of the platform as a multi-brand portfolio while delivering exceptional sales growth and margin progression. Additionally, Phyfer led the evolution of the Water Innovations segment toward an innovative, digitally enabled water technology company.

“The performance of Water Innovations demonstrates that Fortune Brands has the experience and ability to transition businesses into high performing, multi-brand portfolios. Under our new structure, we intend to maximize performance and productivity enhancing capabilities across the entire Fortune Brands portfolio,” said Fink.

Additionally, the Company is unifying its global supply chain and manufacturing operations under Ron Wilson in the newly created role of Chief Supply Chain Officer, Fortune Brands. This change will drive the scale needed for critical strategic sourcing and planning initiatives, lean manufacturing, and increased efficiency to help unlock the full potential of the Fortune Brands Advantage. Wilson is an experienced supply chain and operations executive, who, prior to this role, led Water Innovations’ global supply chain.

“I am confident this new structure will make Fortune Brands a more agile and efficient organization and will unlock opportunities for growth and shareholder value. I am excited to continue leading Fortune Brands into its next phase of market-beating performance. More than ever before, we will truly be able to harness the power of our scale and execution excellence across all of our brands,” Fink said. “Additionally, I am especially grateful to Cheri and Ron for taking on these key leadership roles.”

Marty Thomas, formerly the SVP, Operations and Supply Chain Strategy at Fortune Brands, will be transitioning to a key advisory role, and as part of a planned succession, will be retiring at the end of the year. Brett Finley, formerly the President of the Outdoors & Security segment, will also be moving to a key advisory role through the end of the year, at which point he will be departing the organization to pursue other opportunities. The Company is grateful to both Thomas and Finley for their years of contributions.

In April 2022, Fortune Brands announced it would pursue a separation into two world-class companies via a tax-free spin-off of its Cabinets business. As the separation progresses ahead of schedule, the Company is actively taking steps to prepare for sustained, accelerated value creation.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Water Innovations, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 28,000 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.

The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands includes Moen and the House of Rohl within Water Innovations; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from MANTRA, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

