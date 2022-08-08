Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name LogicMonitor One of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces™

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LogicMonitor, provider of the leading SaaS-based unified observability platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has been recognized by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces. Earning a spot on this list means that LogicMonitor is considered one of the best medium-sized companies to work for in the United States.

The Best Medium Workplaces list is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. Ninety-seven percent of LogicMonitor’s employees who participated in the survey said LogicMonitor is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

The ranking analyzes experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make-up and what’s typical relative to their peers in the industry. Based on assessing employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values and their leaders’ effectiveness, the 100 Best Medium Workplaces stand out for excelling in one of the nation’s most competitive marketplaces.

“Creating an exceptional workplace is an ongoing, organization-wide effort, and this award serves as proof that at LogicMonitor, we are fully committed to putting the work in so our people may thrive,” said Alyene Schneidewind, Chief Performance Officer, LogicMonitor. “Our people are what drive our success. Providing an environment where they are valued, trusted and work as one team, is critical to empowering them to do what they do best, deliver extraordinary value to our customers and partners every day.”

LogicMonitor’s ranking on the Best Medium Workplaces list is one of several accolades the company has received in 2022 for its organizational culture. Earlier this year, LogicMonitor was recognized on Inc. magazine’s list of Best Workplaces; Glassdoor’s list of Best Places to Work; and Built In’s lists of Best Places to Work, Best Large Companies to Work For and Best Benefits in Austin.

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work. “And these medium workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

About LogicMonitor®

LogicMonitor®’s SaaS-based unified observability platform, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, MSPs and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LM Envision seamlessly enables observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

About the Best Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Medium Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

