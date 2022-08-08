Fortune and Great Place to Work® name Clair one of the Top 100 Best Small Workplaces™ for 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnedwageaccess–Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Clair as one of the 2022 Best Small Workplaces. This is Clair’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 55th place out of 100 businesses honored with the distinction. Earning a spot means that Clair is one of the best companies to work for in the country.





To determine the Best Small Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. In that survey, 100% of Clair’s employees said Clair is a great place to work. This number is 43% higher than the average U.S. company.

“Everyone who works at Clair joined for one common reason – to bring financial freedom to America’s workforce. This mission unites us and drives us to do the best we can everyday, making the work feel incredibly fulfilling,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Nico Simko. “While everyone at the company works hard, we always leave room for fun too. Whether that’s playing Mario Kart in the office at lunch, or participating in company-wide virtual scavenger hunts, we never miss an opportunity to have fun, which is one of our company values.”

The Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “And these small workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

About Clair

Clair is a New York-based mission-driven financial technology company that is breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle by offering free On-Demand Pay to America’s workforce. Clair embeds seamlessly into human capital management and workforce management platforms and enhances the overall employee experience. For more information, visit getclair.com.

About the Best Small Workplaces™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Small Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone.. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

