Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Cadence One of the World’s Best Workplaces™ in 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced that Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® have honored the company, ranking it #19 on the 2022 World’s Best Workplaces™ list. These 25 global leaders were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place to Work’s employee survey process, representing the voices of 14.8 million employees worldwide. The 25 World’s Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence, said, “It’s an honor that Cadence is being recognized as a World’s Best Workplace for the seventh year in a row. This award is a testament to our employees’ commitment to excellence and our One Team culture. Over the past year, we have enhanced our positive impact on the global community by creating the Cadence Giving Foundation and aligning the company behind our aggressive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. I want to thank every employee for their determination to accelerate innovation and exceed our customers’ expectations, to support our communities and to celebrate diversity.”

“For companies with a global workforce, achieving a consistent experience for every employee is exponentially more difficult—and impressive,” says Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “Despite the many challenges facing global businesses in 2022, these companies have put the well-being of their people first. Their success is proof positive that when companies do right by their employees, no problem is too great to overcome.”

The Fortune World’s Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

In 2022, Cadence also ranked as a Great Place to Work in France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, as well as in the United States, where the company was named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. Cadence also achieved regional recognitions as a Best Workplace in Asia and a Best Workplace in Europe. The Fortune World’s Best Workplaces list is available at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/worlds-best-workplaces.

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

Great Place to Work® selected the World’s Best Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses representing 14.8 million employees worldwide at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2021 or early 2022, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with 40% outside of its headquartered country. Read the full methodology.

