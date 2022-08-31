Home Business Wire Fortive to Present at the Evercore ISI Technology Conference
Business Wire

Fortive to Present at the Evercore ISI Technology Conference

di Business Wire

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Intelligent Operating Solutions, Olumide Soroye, will be presenting at the Evercore ISI Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments – Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions – include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

Contacts

Elena Rosman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortive Corporation

6920 Seaway Boulevard

Everett, WA 98203

Telephone: (425) 446-5000

Articoli correlati

New Data Shows Samsara Drives Cost-Savings Opportunities for Customers in First Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today released data that shows...
Continua a leggere

IronNet to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results on September 14, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective Defense℠, today announced that its fiscal...
Continua a leggere

Samsara Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q2 revenue of $153.5 million, representing 52% year-over-year growth Ending ARR of $662.8 million, representing 52% year-over-year growth 989 customers with...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New Data Shows Samsara Drives Cost-Savings Opportunities for Customers in First Year

Business Wire