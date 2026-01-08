Fortive Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2025 on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET and lasting approximately one hour.

The call and an accompanying presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Fortive’s website, www.fortive.com, under "News & Events".

You can access the conference call by dialing 877-407-3110 within the U.S. or +1 215-268-9915 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 12:00 p.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Fortive’s earnings conference call.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the call. You can access the replay on the “Investors” section of Fortive’s website under “News & Events”.

Fortive’s earnings press release, presentation, and other related materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Fortive’s website under "Financial Info”.

About Fortive

Fortive innovates essential technologies to keep our world safe and productive. Fortive’s strategic segments - Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions - include iconic inventor brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, manufacture, and market products, software, and services, building on leading brand names, innovative technologies, and strong market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 10,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service, and administrative team members in approximately 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

