FORTÉ Promotes Four Leaders To Advance Strategic Growth Initiatives

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORTÉ today announced the promotion of four leaders, recognizing their exceptional contributions and impact across strategic partnerships, sales operations, procurement and logistics. The promotions reflect FORTÉ’s continued investment in leadership development and operational excellence as the company scales internationally.

“Elevating these four individuals will be instrumental to FORTÉ’s continued success,” said Jeff Stoebner, Chairman and CEO. “Peggy, Linda, David, and April have each played a critical role in advancing our strategy and strengthening our ability to serve customers – and will continue to do so as the company expands in Europe and beyond.”

Peggy Martinus, Senior Director, Microsoft Alliance

Ms. Martinus joined FORTÉ in 2018 as part of the acquisition of Magenium Solutions, where she led sales and marketing. Since then, she has led the development of Microsoft relationships at FORTÉ, serving in a parallel role with GPA and working closely with enterprise and global customer opportunities. Her expertise and leadership have been instrumental in strengthening FORTÉ’s relationship with Microsoft, expanding global partner alignment, and accelerating top-of-funnel lead generation. Martinus studied at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Northern Illinois University.

Linda Civitillo, Senior Director, Sales Operations

Ms. Civitillo joined FORTÉ in 2018 and has been a driving force behind the launch and growth of the company’s Sales Operations processes. She leads a team dedicated to enabling sellers through winning content, innovative contracting programs, and advancing GPA international sales. Her leadership will continue to play a critical role in supporting sales success across national and global markets. Civitillo holds an MBA from the University of South Florida and a bachelor’s degree from Boston University.

April Johnson, Senior Director of Procurement and Partner Programs

Since joining FORTÉ in 2022, Ms. Johnson has transformed procurement operations by streamlining processes and standardizing rapid procurement across the U.S. She has also strengthened vendor partner programs and technical support nationwide. Johnson’s role now extends procurement efforts globally to ensure FORTÉ benefits from best-in-class vendor partnerships and strategic procurement practices worldwide. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Western Illinois University.

David Watkins, Director of Global Logistics

Watkins has been with FORTÉ since 2024. In less than two years with the company, he has made a significant impact by building the company’s Velocity solution capabilities, establishing the Velocity Logistics Center, and developing the sales enablement required to scale this innovative offering. In addition, he leads FORTÉ’s sustainability efforts, driving initiatives to achieve carbon neutral status at facilities including the VLC. In his expanded role, Watkins will continue increasing the value Velocity delivers to customers while also overseeing global logistics, transportation, and warehousing operations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation logistics from the University of North Texas.

ABOUT FORTÉ

FORTÉ is a leading provider of innovative communication and collaboration solutions and services, dedicated to transforming workplaces in corporate, education and government agencies. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and reliability, FORTÉ helps organizations create connected, productive environments where people, spaces, and technology work together effortlessly. FORTÉ empowers organizations with secure, future-ready systems that enhance every employee touchpoint. For more information, visit www.ourforte.com

