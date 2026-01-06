FORTÉ Announces Promotion of Five Senior Leaders to Executive Vice President Roles

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORTÉ, formerly AVI Systems, today announced a series of executive leadership promotions that strengthen the company’s operational, financial, innovation, marketing, and people-focused capabilities as it continues its growth across the U.S. and internationally.

“Each of these leaders has made a tremendous impact on FORTÉ,” said Jeff Stoebner, Chairman and CEO at FORTÉ. “Their promotions reflect not only their individual contributions, but also the critical role each function plays in our continued growth. We are proud to elevate them into roles that will help shape the future of our company.”

The following leaders have been promoted to Executive Vice President roles:

Michael Safranski, Executive Vice President of Technical Operations

Following FORTÉ’s recent international acquisitions, Safranski will take on global responsibility ensuring the company delivers a unified, world-class experience for customers and employees in every market FORTÉ serves. Safranski earned his MBA from the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota. Keith Yandell, Executive Vice President of Innovation

As the leader of FORTÉ’s Innovation team, Yandell’s role expands to drive the development of forward-thinking solutions designed to bring people, spaces, and technology together. His focus includes advancing new solution trends, emerging technologies, and integrated customer experiences. Yandell studied at both San Diego Miramar College and National University. Matt Winger, Executive Vice President of Finance

In his role, Winger will determine strategy to build upon FORTÉ’s financial strength. This includes financial planning and performance management to support the company’s long-term growth. His leadership ensures a strong financial foundation as FORTÉ scales domestically and abroad. Winger holds a master’s degree in accounting from Kansas State University. Craig Gudorf, Executive Vice President of Marketing

Gudorf will expand his marketing leadership role to ensure FORTÉ’s brand, marketing and communications strategy is adopted internationally. His team will shape the company’s market presence and strengthen its position as a leader in workplace transformation and solutions. Gudorf earned his MBA with an emphasis in marketing from the Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn. Joy Todd, Executive Vice President of Human Resources

A veteran in human resources, Todd’s role will include oversight of all aspects of human resources, including talent strategy, employee experience, organizational development, and culture. Her leadership is central to supporting FORTÉ’s growing workforce and its commitment to an inclusive, people-first environment as the company continues to grow in the U.S. and internationally. Todd earned her MBA from the Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn.

These promotions mark the next step in aligning FORTÉ’s leadership structure with the company’s expanding footprint and its mission to transform the modern workplace for organizations around the world.

ABOUT FORTÉ

FORTÉ is a leading provider of innovative communication and collaboration solutions and services, dedicated to transforming workplaces in corporate, education and government agencies. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and reliability, FORTÉ helps organizations create connected, productive environments where people, spaces, and technology work together effortlessly. FORTÉ empowers organizations with secure, future-ready systems that enhance every employee touchpoint. For more information, visit www.ourforte.com.

