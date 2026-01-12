FORTÉ Announces Internal Promotions Strengthening Key Aspects of Business Operations

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORTÉ, formerly AVI Systems, today announced the promotion of three leaders from within the organization to senior leadership roles, further strengthening the company’s ability to scale, innovate, and deliver exceptional outcomes for customers.

“These promotions recognize the significant impact Zach, Kendra, and Chris have made at FORTÉ,” said Jeff Stoebner, Chairman and CEO. “They each bring deep expertise and proven leadership to their role, and we’re proud to elevate them as we continue building a scalable organization.”

The following promotions reflect FORTÉ’s continued investment in leadership development and internal talent:

Zach Valigura, Senior Vice President of Delivery

Valigura joined FORTÉ in 2021 as Manager of Enterprise Delivery. In his time with the company, he has elevated integration and delivery capabilities including the implementation of FORTÉ’s Velocity™ pre-engineered meeting room solutions. As Senior Vice President of Delivery, he will continue advancing FORTÉ’s global delivery model to ensure excellence as the company grows while protecting the customer experience. Valigura will report to Michael Safranski, Executive Vice President of Technical Operations. He earned his MBA from the University of North Texas.

Kendra Apelt, Vice President of Digital Solutions

In her new role, Apelt will report to Josh Braun, Chief Information Officer, as she oversees the strategy and delivery of FORTÉ’s digital solutions, supporting innovation, scalability, and secure technology experiences for customers and internal teams. She first joined the company in 2013 and has led ERP initiatives as well as served in management roles to advance FORTÉ’s business applications. Apelt will report to Josh Braun, Chief Information Officer. She holds bachelor’s degrees in both Architecture and Science from North Dakota State University.

Chris Clark, Vice President of Accounting

Clark joined FORTÉ in 2024 as Corporate Controller. In his new role as VP of Accounting, he will lead accounting operations, financial reporting, and compliance, supporting FORTÉ’s strong financial foundation during continued growth. Clark will report to Christopher Mounts, Chief Financial Officer. He holds a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Kansas.

ABOUT FORTÉ

FORTÉ is a leading provider of innovative communication and collaboration solutions and services, dedicated to transforming workplaces in corporate, education and government agencies. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and reliability, FORTÉ helps organizations create connected, productive environments where people, spaces, and technology work together effortlessly. FORTÉ empowers organizations with secure, future-ready systems that enhance every employee touchpoint. For more information, visit www.ourforte.com.

