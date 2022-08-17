Fortanix Ranks No. 1245 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 522%, Fortanix Ranks Among the Top 25% of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortanix® Inc., the data-first multicloud security company and leader in Confidential Computing, today announced it placed no. 1245 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. With a three-year revenue growth rate above 500%, Fortanix finished among the top quarter of the country’s fastest-growing private companies.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Our placement on the Inc. 5000 list exemplifies the trust of some of the world’s largest and best-known brands such as PayPal, Google, AWS, Intel, and various U.S. federal agencies, just to name a few,” said Ambuj Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Fortanix. “It is also a great recognition for our world-class team whose collective efforts have helped us earn that trust.”

Fortanix’s growth has been fueled by:

– 125-plus customers globally, including multiple Fortune 500 companies



– Almost 100 Integrations with security, data and cloud technology solutions including with Intel, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, AMD and IBM



– Over 225 employees globally, representing 70% Y/Y growth, including expansion into new offices in Eindhoven, the Netherlands



– Fast expanding channel network, located in all major regions in the world

At the heart of Fortanix’s solutions is the Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM), which provides integrated data security with encryption, multicloud key management, tokenization, secure Web 3.0 infrastructure, and more capabilities from one platform, delivered as a service. Fortanix also added Confidential AI, a new software and infrastructure subscription service that leverages its industry-leading Confidential Computing to help data teams in regulated, privacy-sensitive industries such as healthcare and financial services develop and deploy richer data models, as well as to keep data models secure.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Fortanix

Fortanix secures data, wherever it is. Fortanix helps businesses of all sizes to modernize their data security solutions on-premises, in the cloud and everywhere in-between. Enterprises worldwide, especially in privacy-sensitive industries like healthcare, fintech, financial services, government, and retail, trust Fortanix for data security, privacy and compliance. Fortanix investors include Intel Capital, Foundation Capital, Neotribe Ventures, and In-Q-Tel. Fortanix is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. For more information, visit https://fortanix.com/.

