Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study Recognizes Orbus Software’s Customers Can Sunset 20% of Their Applications, Driving a Record 394% ROI

The study shows iServer365 enables 95% time saved on strategic decision analysis with an 85% time saving on Executive Reviews

Identified benefits include 50% time saved on resiliency planning and analysis, 80% time saved on creating architecture assets, and 70% time saved on onboarding new architects

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalTransformation—Orbus Software, a global software vendor and provider of cloud solutions for digital transformation, has today shared the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that examined the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying iServer365. At 394%, Orbus Software has a sector-leading ROI, critical in today’s economic environment.

The study, conducted by Forrester Consulting, found that organizations using iServer365 reduced the time of resiliency analysis work needed to meet regulatory requirements by 50%, while also seeing a 95% reduction in strategic decision analysis. The potential total ROI calculated in the study was 394%, with a net present value (NPV) of $2.07M and payback in 10 months.

The study found that iServer365 provides better visibility, while reducing the preparation and maintenance time needed to manage and streamline the portfolio, with 20% of applications sunsetted. Interviewed organizations were also able to reduce the onboarding times of new starters by 70%, and save 80% of the time in creating architecture assets.

“Our customers choose iServer365 to make key strategic decisions and more controlled investments when architecting their digital future;” said Oliver Hecquer, CCO at Orbus Software. “The message is clear, with Orbus Software you can save 20% of your IT costs. As we enter a looming recession, customers need reliable software that can create value and cost-savings at every stage of the digital transformation journey.”

Prior to using iServer365, the interviewees noted how their organizations were doing a lot of manual work using disparate tools. This approach led to a lot of duplication of effort, poor data quality and a lack of timely insights. One customer commented on the benefits of Orbus’ solution once implemented: “We had clear benefits realized in the discovery phase of a merger in doing impact analysis and finding opportunities to shutdown systems faster.”

There were additional unquantified benefits that were identified by the study including enabling IT and business to have more meaningful conversations and increased overall employee experience. With iServer365, organizations were also equipped with the necessary insights to ensure compliance to changing governmental regulations for resiliency and sustainability, avoiding penalty fees.

To read the full Total Economic Impact™ study, click here.

About Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a global enterprise software vendor and a recognised leading provider of cloud solutions for digital transformation. Its products drive alignment between strategy and execution by leveraging familiar Microsoft, ServiceNow and other best-of-breed cloud solutions to ensure rapid enterprise adoption and market leading innovations.

Orbus Software’s customers are predominantly large, blue chip enterprises and government organisations located across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific region, spanning all industry verticals. The company is customer-centric to its core, and wholly focused on delivering technology innovation that further accelerates customer success. Example global customers include AstraZeneca, IKEA, BP, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank, Schroders and Saab.

https://orbussoftware.com

